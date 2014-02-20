UPDATE 1-Puma hopes top signings to stop sales slump in 2014

* Q4 sales fall 13.2 pct, hit by footwear slump
* Sales seen flat in 2014, helped by Arsenal deal
* Gross margin seen increasing slightly
* Quarter of teams at World Cup to wear Puma
HERZOGENAURACH, Germany, Feb 20 German
sportswear company Puma hopes a raft of high-profile
signings will stop sales falling this year after it reported
revenue tumbled a worse-than-expected 13.2 percent in the last
three months of 2013.
Puma, 84 percent owned by French luxury group Kering
, reported fourth-quarter sales of 698.3 million euros
($960 million), a drop of 4.7 percent stripping out currency
effects as footwear sales shrank 13 percent, missing average
analyst forecasts for 718 million.
Puma ranks a distant third in the sports apparel industry
behind Nike and Adidas and new CEO Bjoern
Gulden is trying to return the company to its sporting roots
under a turnaround plan that breaks with former chief Jochen
Zeitz's focus on sports-inspired fashion.
Puma, which last month ousted Nike as the kit supplier to
English soccer club Arsenal from next season, said it expects
flat net sales in 2014, with the second half expected to
compensate for a shortfall in the first half.
Gulden, a former professional soccer player from Norway who
took the helm last July, said the signing of Arsenal, Italian
footballer Mario Balotelli and the extension of its sponsorship
of sprinter Usain Bolt showed Puma was a "true sports brand."
"There is no doubt that we have issues in terms of lack of
brand heat, commercial products and desirable distribution,"
Gulden said in a statement. "This is not a quick fix but 2014
marks the start of the turnaround."
The soccer World Cup and the Winter Olympics in Sochi should
help sportswear sales to grow between 3.5 percent and 4 percent
this year, the World Federation of the Sporting Goods Industry
(WFSGI) predicted last month.
Puma noted that a quarter of all teams at the World Cup
would be wearing its kit, including Italy, Switzerland and four
teams from Africa, seen as a big growth market for the future.
As it warned in November, Puma booked 129 million euros of
costs in the fourth quarter to close a development centre in
Vietnam and bring product staff from London to group
headquarters in the small German town of Herzogenaurach.
It expects its gross profit margin to improve slightly in
2014 due to sourcing improvements and a changing product mix
after the figure fell to 43.2 percent in the quarter from 44.6
percent due to discounting and currency effects.
Puma said it would propose to keep its dividend steady at
0.50 euros per share.