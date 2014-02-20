版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 20日 星期四 18:24 BJT

Puma could sign another soccer club but nothing imminent

HERZOGENRAUCH, Germany Feb 20 German sportswear company Puma could sign another soccer club after its landmark deal with Arsenal last month but there is nothing on the horizon, Chief Executive Bjoern Gulden said.

"It could be that we will sign another club but nothing is imminent right now and we don't need it right now for what we are trying to do," Gulden told a news conference.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐