Puma Biotechnology cancer drug shows positive mid-stage results

Sept 29 Puma Biotechnology Inc said its
experimental lung cancer drug was safe to be administered with
an already approved treatment for the disease in a mid-stage
study.
The time where a patient's disease did not progress
increased to four months when given a combination of Puma's
PB272 and temsirolimus, compared to about three months when
given only PB272, according to data from the study.
All the patients in the study were given a high dose of the
drug loperamide to prevent diarrhea related to PB272.
There were no severe diarrhea events seen in the trial, the
company said.
