TEXT: NZ's Pumpkin Patch to sell in Europe via Amazon

WELLINGTON, April 4 - Pumpkin Patch, Australasia's
leading speciality childrenswear brand, has announced it has
entered a relationship with leading global online retailer
Amazon.
The two companies have entered an agreement that will see
Pumpkin Patch product sold via Amazon's websites in the United
Kingdom, France, and Germany.
In making the announcement Neil Cowie, Pumpkin Patch's Chief
Executive Officer, said "We are very excited about the new
relationship. Amazon is one of the most admired and innovative
global businesses and being able to combine our design and
supply chain capabilities with their huge market presence is a
fantastic opportunity for us and another example of the
international growth opportunities that exist for Pumpkin
Patch."
Cowie added "These types of relationships are an important
part of our international multi-channel growth strategy as they
allow us to enter markets that would be hard to enter on our
own, with France and Germany being good examples of that. In
addition they leverage off our existing design, supply chain,
and other support functions so the capital investment we have to
make to establish the relationship is minimal."
Cowie continued by saying "While we don't expect to see
noticeable earnings from the Amazon relationship until the 2014
financial year it is strategically an important step for us. We
are well on the way to developing a truly global multi-channel
business model for our brands, following a mix of 'bricks and
mortar', online, and franchise/ wholesale strategies in
markets around the world. This new relationship is another
example of the flexibility we have in our business model to meet
the needs of our customers and partners across very diverse
international markets."
Cowie finished by saying "Our aim is to design childrenswear
that customers love and trust all around the world and the
relationship with Amazon will allow us to reach a huge number of
new customers in three very large European markets. The Amazon
relationship is a good example of the exciting international
opportunities that exist for us, that will generate long term
benefits for our shareholders"