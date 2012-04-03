TEXT: NZ's Pumpkin Patch to sell in Europe via Amazon

WELLINGTON, April 4 - Pumpkin Patch, Australasia's leading speciality childrenswear brand, has announced it has entered a relationship with leading global online retailer Amazon.

The two companies have entered an agreement that will see Pumpkin Patch product sold via Amazon's websites in the United Kingdom, France, and Germany.

In making the announcement Neil Cowie, Pumpkin Patch's Chief Executive Officer, said "We are very excited about the new relationship. Amazon is one of the most admired and innovative global businesses and being able to combine our design and supply chain capabilities with their huge market presence is a fantastic opportunity for us and another example of the international growth opportunities that exist for Pumpkin Patch."

Cowie added "These types of relationships are an important part of our international multi-channel growth strategy as they allow us to enter markets that would be hard to enter on our own, with France and Germany being good examples of that. In addition they leverage off our existing design, supply chain, and other support functions so the capital investment we have to make to establish the relationship is minimal."

Cowie continued by saying "While we don't expect to see noticeable earnings from the Amazon relationship until the 2014 financial year it is strategically an important step for us. We are well on the way to developing a truly global multi-channel business model for our brands, following a mix of 'bricks and mortar', online, and franchise/ wholesale strategies in markets around the world. This new relationship is another example of the flexibility we have in our business model to meet the needs of our customers and partners across very diverse international markets."

Cowie finished by saying "Our aim is to design childrenswear that customers love and trust all around the world and the relationship with Amazon will allow us to reach a huge number of new customers in three very large European markets. The Amazon relationship is a good example of the exciting international opportunities that exist for us, that will generate long term benefits for our shareholders"