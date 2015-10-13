UPDATE 1-Belgian car parts group Punch Powertrain put up for sale - sources

* Sales process to start in 2016, will target Asian buyers

* Punch Powertrain may post 2016 EBITDA of 110 mln euros

* Seller hopes for valuation of 10 times core earnings

* Buyers expect multiple of 7-8 times (Adds 2016 expected earnings)

By Arno Schuetze and Pamela Barbaglia

FRANKFURT/LONDON, Oct 13 Belgian car parts group Punch Powertrain is being put up for sale by its private equity owners as part of plans to expand in Asian markets, three people familiar with the matter said.

Rothschild has been hired to find a buyer for the group and the investment bank is expected to launch an auction in early 2016, the people said.

Rothschild declined to comment.

One person familiar with the deal said Punch Powertrain's owners hoped to sell the business at a multiple of up to 10 times estimated 2016 core earnings of 110 million euros, or more than 1 billion euros ($1.14 billion), based on expectations the company would have 2015 earnings of 65-70 million euros.

Other people familiar with the situation said prospective buyers were more likely to offer a price equating to 7-8 times core annual earnings, which they said have been around 50-60 million euros up to now.

In July, Canadian car parts maker Magna agreed to buy German peer Getrag at a valuation of 8.8 times expected earnings.

"A lot will depend on the timing of the deal," one of the sources said, adding an emissions scandal at German carmaker Volkswagen and Chinese market wobbles had depressed valuations of car companies.

Punch is currently ramping up a new plant in Nanjing in China, which will substantially increase production capacity and help to drive sales and profit, another source said.

Punch Powertrain makes so-called continuously variable transmissions (CVTs), which are common in Asia, and Punch will be offered to Chinese car makers and suppliers seeking access to technology, the people said.

Other companies in the same field, such as Aisin, Jtek and BorgWarner, might also be approached but are considered as less likely buyers, they said.

Founded as a subsidiary of Dutch automobile manufacturer DAF in 1972, Punch Powertrain counts Malaysian car maker Proton as well as several Chinese producers such as Geely and Great Wall among its customers.

In 2013, Asian buyout group New Horizon Capital took a stake of roughly 30 percent in Punch with a view to helping the company expand in Asia. New Horizon is likely to be comfortable with either selling its stake or remaining invested, one person familiar with the matter said.

The rest of Punch Powertrain is held by buyout groups LRM, GIMV and Capricorn.

GIMV said that an advisor has been hired to "explore strategic options" without commenting any further, while LRM, and Capricorn and New Horizon were not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 0.8791 euros) (additional reporting Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Maria Sheahan and Jane Merriman)