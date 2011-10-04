UPDATE 1-Beauty salon chain lands back in US bankruptcy

* Second bankruptcy in 15 months for Trade Secrets chain
* Company proposes restructuring similar to last year's
* Affiliate of CEO will control company after bankruptcy
Oct 4 The Trade Secrets chain of beauty salons
landed back in bankruptcy on Tuesday for the second time in 15
months, with a plan to close more stores.
The company's chief executive, Brian Luborsky, formed Pure
Beauty Salons & Boutiques Inc last year to acquire or operate
436 stores, including the company's Trade Secrets stores.
He said in court documents that the business, based in
Markham, Ontario, was doing worse than projected and needed to
be restructured again by closing more stores or renegotiating
leases.
The bankruptcy appears to be a rerun of last year's filing,
when it landed in bankruptcy with 612 stores.
Like last year, Regis Corp (RGS.N), a secured creditor,
proposes bidding the $32.5 million it is owed for assets of the
salon chain. Regis then proposes to transfer those assets to a
business affiliated with Luborsky.
Regis did not return calls for a comment.
The transaction will be subject to higher bids and must be
approved by the Delaware bankruptcy court.
Luborsky said in court documents the proposed transaction
will result in a stronger company that will benefit all
creditors.
The case is Pure Beauty Salons & Boutiques Inc, U.S.
Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 11-13159.
(Reporting by Tom Hals; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)