UPDATE 1-FDA staff flag likely dosing errors with Purdue's opioid painkiller

By Natalie Grover and Samantha Kareen Nair
Sept 8 U.S. Food and Drug Administration staff
have expressed concerns over likely errors in administering
Purdue Pharma's fast-acting oxycodone painkiller that could
result in inadequate relief.
The drug is designed to be taken every 4-6 hours on an empty
stomach as the absorption of oxycodone from the drug can be
substantially delayed in the presence of food, studies have
shown.
This "food effect" may reduce the effectiveness and safety
of the drug, to be called Avridi, FDA reviewers have said. (1.usa.gov/1NfxZxd)
To prevent such errors, privately held Purdue proposed to
make clear on the label that the opioid painkiller is to be
taken on an empty stomach.
However, the reviewers said on Tuesday that this would be
insufficient as opioid painkillers are typically taken without
regard to food intake and administering the drug could interfere
with meal timings.
Inadequate pain control caused by presence of food could
lead to overdosing, the reviewers said.
Abuse of opioid drugs can produce euphoric highs and even
disrupt the parts of the brain that control breathing.
A panel of outside advisers is scheduled to meet on Thursday
to recommend whether the drug should be approved. The FDA is not
obliged to follow the advice of its advisory panels but usually
does.
Stamford, Connecticut-based Purdue Pharma, founded by
doctors, has a plethora of pain relief products on the market.
The company said on Tuesday it had acquired an experimental
chronic pain drug for up to $213 million.
FDA staff are also expected to post a review on Wednesday of
a longer-acting version of oxycodone, developed by Collegium
Pharmaceuticals Inc. Unlike Avridi, this drug must be
taken with food, studies show.
