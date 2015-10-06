版本:
Pure storage prices initial public offering at $17 per share -source

Oct 6 Data storage company Pure Storage Inc has priced its initial public offering at $17 per share, in the middle of its indicated $16 to $18 per share range, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

At that price, the IPO would raise $425 million if the company sold the 25 million shares it had originally allocated. The source asked not to be identified disclosing the pricing ahead of an official announcement. Pure Storage did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Shares in Mountain View, California-based Pure Storage are expected to start trading on Wednesday and list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "PSTG." (Reporting by Lauren Hirsch in New York)

