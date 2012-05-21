UPDATE 2-Pursuit Dynamics loses out on key P&G deal

* Expects FY revenue to be "materially below" earlier view
* Says to speed up ongoing strategic review of business
* Expects to give an update on the review by the end of June
* Loss of deal seen as "significant blow"
By Abhishek Takle
May 21 Struggling British process technology
company Pursuit Dynamics has lost out on a potential
contract with Procter & Gamble and is to accelerate cost
cuts as a result, news that wiped out three quarters of its
market value on Monday.
The loss-making company won extra funds from its shareholders
in March. It said at the time that it was spending about 1
million pounds per month and that cash balances stood at 9.8
million pounds. It was hoping to turn cash flow positive by
September and deliver sales of at least 22 million pounds ($35
million) up from less than 0.5 million pounds a year earlier.
"The loss of Procter & Gamble today is a significant blow
for them," Paul Kavanagh, chairman at brokerage Killick Capital
said.
"They've got a tough job in the next few weeks in
establishing with their lead investors as to what the right
route for the business going forward is and whether there is
sufficient in the technology to push shareholder patience
further."
Pursuit Dynamics said it now expected revenue for the year
ending Sept. 30 to be "materially below" its earlier
expectations.
"The company has been undertaking a strategic review of the
business and in light of the P&G decision the review will be
accelerated to allow an update to be provided by the end of June
2012," Pursuit Dynamics said in a statement.
The company has not reported a profit for at least the past
five years, and posted a loss of 15.3 million pounds in the year
to September 2011.
SHARES DROPPED LAST WEEK
Last Friday, the company said talks with P&G were "nearing
an outcome" -- a response to a sharp fall in its share price. It
said, however, that it did not know of any reason for the share
price fall.
Online shareholder bulletin boards were busy with chat about
the stock on Monday.
"This company has been a disaster for many months now, and
brings into question the value of their technology ... I retain
some shares, but don't have too much optimism as to their true
value," said one post.
Pursuit Dynamics said it would hold a conference call for
investors with its results announcement on Thursday.
The company announced the joint development agreement with
P&G in late 2010, under which P&G would use Pursuit Dynamics'
PDX Reactor technology on trial. PDX Reactor is designed to cut
down on energy costs and fluid processing times via a process
using high velocity steam.
Pursuit Dynamics said P&G had decided not to pursue further
evaluation or development of the technology at this stage, and
would not be entering into exclusive licensing discussions with
the company.
Shares in Pursuit Dynamics were down 78 percent at 15.75
pence at 1005 GMT on Monday on the London Stock Exchange, a far
cry from their high of 732.5 pence about one and a half years
ago.