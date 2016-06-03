RPT-INSIGHT-As China shops for German firms, one early example reassures

(Repeats story, text unchanged)
* Putzmeister one of the first prominent takeovers by the
Chinese
* Deal gave Sany access to western markets, premium brand
* Sany has kept Putzmeister on a long leash
* Language, cultural differences pose biggest hurdle
By Caroline Copley
BERLIN, June 2 As Beijing moves in to buy up
firms from Germany's famed "Mittlestand" of mid-sized
manufacturers, politicians are nervous that Chinese owners may
take their vaunted technology and move jobs abroad.
But one of the first prominent mid-sized German engineering
firms to sell out to the Chinese says such fears are overblown.
When Putzmeister, a 58-year-old maker of pumps for concrete,
was bought by its Chinese competitor Sany for 360 million
euros($402 million) in 2012, its workers protested outside the
factory gates, fearing job losses.
Four years on, however, the company's employment in Germany
has held steady and it has promised to maintain it at least
until 2020. Sales are up by nearly a third, the brand is still
intact and established relationships with suppliers have been
left in place.
With the Chinese back for more acquisitions, the
four-year-old merger is again drawing attention, this time as an
example of how to sell out while safeguarding operations at
home.
In headlines from the latest Chinese shopping spree, home
appliance maker Midea Group made a $5-billion bid
for German robot maker Kuka last month, and Fujian Grand Chip
Investment Fund agreed to pay 670 million euros for
semiconductor manufacturing equipment maker Aixtron.
German economy minister Sigmar Gabriel signalled
politicians' unease this week, saying he would like to see a
rival offer for Kuka from a German or European firm.
Putzmeister executives remember similar worries. Before
their company went up for sale, sales had only begun recovering
from the 2009 global financial crisis.
The suitor, Sany, from China's southwestern Hunan province,
had itself overtaken Putzmeister as the global market leader for
concrete pumps, mostly by selling cheaper pumps to Chinese
customers. It was easy to imagine the Chinese firm following the
merger by taking German designs and shedding German jobs.
But Putzmeister's German Chief Executive Gerald Karch
insists that was never the plan.
"The strategy was and is the strict preservation of brand
and corporate identities at both firms," he said in an e-mailed
response to questions.
Since the takeover, rather than shift production to China,
Sany has divided up the market, selling its own pumps in China
and the German firm's pumps in the rest of the world.
Putzmeister pumps still come with German-engineered parts
sourced from its previous suppliers. The German firm acts as the
global distribution hub for the combined company.
"There are positive impulses there," said Frank-Christian
Raffel, Munich-based partner in boutique advisory firm
MelchersRaffel, which specialises in M&A deals between
German-speaking and Asian countries. "Evidently it is being well
run by the Chinese."
With employment at the company's factories in Germany
holding steady, the workers who picketed against the merger four
years ago now say they are more fortunate than they might have
been had a buyer arrived from elsewhere.
"I think if it were an American company, it would be a lot
worse for the workforce," said Joerg Loeffler, head of the works
council at Putzmeister.
Nevertheless, although the merger appears to have been
mostly a success in terms of sales and employment, the company
acknowledges it may still take years to unite two very different
corporate cultures and realise all the benefits of linking up.
PLASTER MASTER
Putzmeister, whose name means "plaster master", is an
example of how Germany's small and medium-sized manufacturing
sector produced "hidden champions" that excel as world leaders
in niche markets, a path that turned Germany after World War Two
into Europe's powerhouse of export-led manufacturing.
The company's colossal truck-mounted cranes helped build the
world's tallest building, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, and were
sent to pump millions of litres of seawater to cool Japan's
tsunami-wrecked nuclear reactor in Fukushima in 2011.
But it was hit hard by the financial crisis, when sales
plummeted from 1 billion euros to 440 million, allowing Sany to
snatch the crown of world leader in 2009.
One aim of the merger was for Putzmeister to help Sany gain
a technological edge over rivals by improving quality at its own
production sites. To this end, joint projects were set up and
engineers exchanged to facilitate the transfer of know-how.
Following the takeover, the companies also expressed a
desire for some co-operation in the procurement of parts, and
raised the possibility that Sany could supply some of
Putzmeister's components.
But while Putzmeister has helped Sany purchase some parts,
such as hydraulic components from German supplier Bosch Rexroth,
it has kept its purchasing strategy and supply chain unchanged
to maintain its reputation as a premium brand.
PR CAMPAIGN
Concerns about a deterioration in quality due to
Putzmeister's new owners were allayed by intensive PR work with
customers, according to Cora Jungbluth, from the Bertelsmann
Stiftung charitable foundation, who carried out a case study on
Chinese takeovers of German firms.
Over in China, the firms initially operated a two-brand
strategy. However, Putzmeister has since removed its pumps from
the Chinese market, saying Sany's products enjoyed a "good
reputation" there. Putzmeister said it continues to take
advantage of Sany's distribution network to sell its
concrete-spraying machines, which Sany doesn't have in its
portfolio.
By agreeing last year to guarantee jobs until 2020, Sany
also managed to win over Putzmeister's workers. The German
firm's global workforce has remained stable at 3,300 and there
have been no noticeable changes for those working in its German
factories.
Thomas Heck, Head of PwC's China Business Group, said that
so far German firms' experience with Chinese investors has shown
that the overwhelming majority are less focused on quick
financial profits and more on long-term strategic goals.
"They really want to go global and gain a foothold in
developed markets and are aware that this might take even a
decade," Bertelsmann's Jungbluth added.
Despite Sany's willingness to keep Putzmeister on a long
leash, there have still been challenges to overcome, notably in
marrying corporate cultures. Few of Sany's Hunan-based employees
speak English.
Norbert Scheuch, Putzmeister's chief executive from 2009 who
negotiated the merger, left the company a year after the deal.
He told Reuters he had frequently become frustrated with his new
bosses' hierarchy-driven management style, which he said slowed
down decision-making and thwarted his efforts to make
acquisitions.
Joint projects were complicated by a Chinese culture that
privileged rank over expertise, he told Reuters, contrasting it
with an expectation from German managers that their
knowledgeable subordinates will speak up.
Unable to make small talk in Chinese, Scheuch said he often
felt shut out of decisions. He described himself as the "party
pooper" forced to temper Sany's initial over-optimistic
expectations for growth in Europe's saturated markets.
Putzmeister says current CEO Karch has built up a good basis
of trust with Sany's billionaire founder Liang Wengen, a son of
Hunanese peasants who rose to become at one point China's
richest man.
But the company acknowledges that more time is needed for
the integration to succeed on all levels and in all countries.
There are signs that future Chinese investors are becoming
more savvy about foreign takeovers and the need to understand
the local culture, says M&A adviser Raffel.
"The Chinese are very willing to learn nowadays. I know
investors that have bought German companies and are now holding
workshops in China on how the German Mittelstand works."
($1 = 0.8957 euros)
