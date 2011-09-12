ASIA PRIVATE EQUITY WEEKLY NEWS, SEPT 12, 2011

HONG KONG, September 5 News and developments in Asia private equity from Reuters News for the week ending Sept. 9.

SEPTEMBER 9

U.S. CLEANTECH private equity fund Hudson Clean Energy Partners aims to raise its first yuan-denominated fund, the largest of its kind to invest in China's rapidly expanding clean energy market.

MAINLAND PROPERTY developer Dalian Rightway Real Estate is in restructuring talks with lenders after missing a repayment on a $447 million loan, the South China Morning Post reported on Friday, citing sources.

SEPTEMBER 8

TPG CAPITAL LP has taken a direct stake in Indonesia buyout fund Northstar Pacific, a source said, in a move that strengthens the U.S. buyout firm's foothold in Southeast Asia.

A SOUTH KOREAN court will make a final ruling on stock price manipulation charges against Lone Star on Oct. 6, a judge said, a key decision that may expedite the U.S. buyout fund's exit from the country.

CHINA AND BRITAIN voiced support for London to become an offshore trading centre for the yuan, a move that boosts the city's position as a major currency and commodities trading hub.

SHARES OF Chinese photovoltaic equipment maker Beijing Jingyuntong Technology Co Ltd rose 11 percent on their Shanghai debut, defying a weak stock market and an IPO price at more than 50 times the company's historic earnings.

AUSTRALIA AND New Zealand Banking Group Ltd has ended talks to buy a stake in Japan's Aozora Bank Ltd , a source who was close to the discussions said on Thursday.

SEPTEMBER 7

PRIVATE EQUITY group Pacific Equity Partners (PEP) has appointed investment banks to advise on the potential sale of New Zealand snack food business Griffin's Foods, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

ADITYA BIRLA Capital Advisors, the private-equity arm of the Aditya Birla Group, said it had raised 2.2 billion Indian rupees ($48 million) in its second private equity fund that will invest in proven business concepts across sectors that are in early stages of exponential growth.

DEALTALK-STRUGGLING INDIAN chain stores are hoping the long-anticipated opening of the sector to foreign players such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Tesco Plc provides a lifeline in the form of equity investments and joint venture partnerships.

INDIAN MICROFINANCE company Bandhan has raised 1.35 billion Indian rupees ($30 million) from the International Finance Corp, a unit of the World Bank, in a private-equity deal, said a statement from Intellecap, which arranged the funding.

AUSTRALIAN MEDIA company Seven West Media Ltd , part-owned by global buyout fund Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co LP , is going through bank proposals to refinance up to A$2 billion ($2.1 billion) of maturing debt, Basis Point reported, citing a source familiar with the matter.

SEPTEMBER 6

PRIVATE EQUITY company Carlyle Group filed for an IPO, a long-awaited move to catch up with rivals Blackstone Group LP , KKR and Apollo Global Management LLC , but the volatility of global markets means an offering is unlikely until the first half of 2012.

INSIDER-Carlyle Group has filed for its IPO, but the timing is puzzling amid current equity market conditions and recent weak IPO performances to date, says Reuters Investment Banking Specialist Richard Lee.

PRIVATE EQUITY firm CVC Asia Pacific is considering refinancing up to A$3.5 billion ($3.7 billion) in debt at its Nine Entertainment TV network, with the debt due to mature in the next few years, three sources told Reuters.

SEPTEMBER 5

KKR and Chinese property company Sino-Ocean Land Holdings Ltd had established a $140 million fund to invest in Chinese real estate, the companies said, providing long-term stable financing for Sino-Ocean in a tight credit environment.

GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT Group Ltd said private equity firm Permira intended to hold its remaining stake in the company as a long-term investment after announcing the sale of a 6.4 percent stake.

FUNTALK CHINA HOLDINGS, a retailer and wholesale distributor of wireless communications devices, had received new capital and commitments totalling $250 million from PAG Asia Capital, the company said in a release.

SEPTEMBER 4

FEATURE-ON SOME days when they were starting out, the Bansals would get on a motorcycle to make the rounds of book warehouses in Bangalore, ride back to their two-bedroom apartment and package up orders for online customers.

