ASIA PRIVATE EQUITY WEEKLY NEWS, SEPTEMBER 26, 2011

HONG KONG, Sept 26 News and developments in Asia private equity from Reuters News for the week ending September 23.

SEPTEMBER 23

SHARES IN Alibaba.com Ltd rose 5 percent on Friday after private equity firms Silver Lake, Russian technology investment company DST Global and Temasek Holdings agreed to buy a stake in parent Alibaba Group.

SAMSUNG CARD CO LTD has hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc and JP Morgan Chase & Co to sell its 20.64 percent stake in unlisted Samsung Everland, sources with knowledge of the matter said, in a deal valued at about $1 billion.

MALAYSIAN STATE investor Khazanah Nasional is in talks to buy a stake in Turkish hospital group Acibadem , two sources with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters.

EXPERTS HAVE cast doubt on claims of a giant shale gas find in northwest England, leaving opponents to accuse the company behind it of painting an excessively rosy picture to win political support for the controversial project.

SEPTEMBER 22

PRIVATE EQUITY group Pacific Equity Partners (PEP) will approach potential buyers in coming weeks for the likely sale of its New Zealand snack food business Griffin's Foods, a source told Reuters, in a deal that has been valued at up to A$750 million including debt.

GLOBAL BUYOUT firms in Asia-Pacific see growing investment opportunities in the region in the next six to nine months as companies seek alternative sources of financing because of turmoil in global markets and tighter credit.

SEPTEMBER 21

A NUMBER of lenders to Italian yachtmaker Ferretti are resisting a request by the company to allow a new shareholder -- China's Shandong Heavy Industry Group -- to acquire a stake in the business, sources close to the deal said.

SEPTEMBER 20

BLACKSTONE GROUP LP has hired Yi Luo from rival Carlyle Group as a senior dealmaker for China as the giant private equity firm builds a new team in the region under Asia head Michael Chae, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

DEALTALK-AN $80 million investment in a Chinese baby diaper producer normally would not generate much buzz. But last week's deal for AAB China was interesting for a few reasons, among them the involvement of Richard Ong's new $2.3 billion private equity fund.

CHINA IS considering regulations for a controversial corporate structure used by companies such as Sina Corp and Baidu Inc to list overseas and by foreign investors in Chinese companies, a Commerce Ministry spokesman said on Tuesday.

REUTERS INSIDER-Foreign investors are in line to raise their investments in India's agriculture and foods business as trade barriers come down, says Rajesh Srivastava of Rabo Equity Advisors.

SBI HOLDINGS INC and Cambodia's Royal Group of Companies will invest $25 million each to establish a fund which will invest in mainly Cambodian companies, SBI said in a statement.

SEPTEMBER 19

CHINA'S CREDIT clampdown on the property sector is providing more opportunities for domestic real estate-focused private equity funds like CURA, but it has also created higher capital-raising hurdles for the funds, its CEO said.

HSBC PRINCIPAL Investments, the private equity arm of the HSBC group , has invested $25 million for a minority stake in Hong Kong-based global clothes maker and designer J.D. United Manufacturing, HSBC said in a release.

For a summary of major fund industry news in Asia for the week, please see: (Compiled by Stephen Aldred; Editing by Chris Lewis)