ASIA PRIVATE EQUITY WEEKLY NEWS, OCTOBER 17, 2011

HONG KONG, October 17 News and developments in
Asia private equity from Reuters News for the week ending
October 14.
OCTOBER 13
GLOBAL PRIVATE equity firm TPG Capital is preparing
to launch a $4-5 billion fund in mid-October to invest in Asia,
which would make it the largest fund focused on the region since
the global downturn, two sources said.
LVMH , the world's biggest luxury goods group,
China's HNA Group and a Middle Eastern fund are expected to
submit binding bids for Indian developer DLF's luxury
hotel chain Amanresorts International, two sources with direct
knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
TOKIO MARINE Capital, a Japanese private equity firm
affiliated with Tokio Marine Holdings , has launched the
sale of drugmaker Showa Yakuhin Kako Co in a deal that could be
worth as much as 70 billion yen ($905 million), according to
three people with direct knowledge of the matter.
STANDARD CHARTERED Private Equity said that it has
invested $61 million for a 41 percent stake in South Korean
motorcycle and auto parts maker Daelim Motor Co Ltd .
OCTOBER 12
RISING CAPITAL costs for banks are cutting funds available
for buyout deals in Asia as lenders do not want to risk
mis-pricing a loan in the current market, leveraged finance
bankers said on Wednesday.
ANALYSIS-WHEN Rajiv Ranjan joined billionaire Anil Ambani's
Reliance Asset Reconstruction Company three years ago, he had
ambitious plans of making a fortune out of reviving distressed
assets across India.
DEALTALK-A looming Chinese government crackdown on a
corporate structure used by almost half of all U.S.-listed
Chinese stocks coupled with growing investor uncertainty has
prompted companies to mull major restructuring plans.
FACTBOX-Variable interest entities are a popular way for
foreign investors to circumvent China's restrictions on foreign
ownership in certain sectors. But messy divorces, rogue
executives and unexpected moves by local governments have caused
some VIEs to run in to trouble.
U.S. PRIVATE equity firm Bain Capital is close to
finalising a $3.4 billion deal to buy restaurant chain Skylark
from a unit of Nomura Holdings , a source with knowledge
of the matter said, in the largest buyout in Japan since the
financial crisis.
OCTOBER 11
CHINA INVESTMENT Corp will invest $1 billion in a
joint Russia-China Investment Fund to be set up in partnership
with a Russian state vehicle to promote direct investment, the
head of Russian state development bank VEB said on Tuesday.
PRIVATE EQUITY group EQT III, one-third owned by holding
company Investor AB (INVEb.ST), said it has agreed to sell
Finland's VTI Technologies for 20 billion yen ($261 million) to
Japan's Murata Manufacturing Co .
UK-BASED private equity firm BC Partners has not
ruled out an initial public offering for the Australian and
Asian operations of its Fitness First gym chain, even as it
considers a sale that could fetch more than A$1 billion ($996
million), a source said.
OCTOBER 10
PRIVATE EQUITY firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co
said it has appointed former Singapore government minister Lim
Hwee Hua as a senior adviser, as the firm looks to build its
profile in the hot investment markets of Southeast Asia.
GLOBAL LAW firm White & Case LLP said it has hired Alex
Zhang from Jones Day as a senior partner to head its Shanghai
office and China corporate and M&A practice.
(Compiled by Stephen Aldred)