ASIA PRIVATE EQUITY WEEKLY NEWS, OCTOBER 31, 2011

HONG KONG, October 31 News and developments in Asia private equity from Reuters News for the week ending October 28.

OCTOBER 28

DESPITE THE rumoured interest in Yahoo Inc , progress on a deal has hit a brick wall mainly because of the company's lack of strategy and restrictive confidentiality agreement, people familiar with the situation said.

AN AUSTRALIAN fund has filed a new lawsuit in the New York State Supreme Court seeking more than $1 billion in damages from Goldman Sachs Group Inc , accusing the investment bank of selling it risky debt it expected would tumble in value.

A CONSORTIUM led by online shopping mall operator InterPark Corp has signed a deal to take over Samsung Group procurement arm iMarketKorea Inc for 24,100 won per share, InterPark said, a deal worth more than 422 billion won ($378.4 million).

OCTOBER 27

AIRCRAFT LEASING firm Avolon, which has a fleet of 88 planes, said it had secured equity of $300 million from Singapore's sovereign wealth fund Government of Singapore Investment Corp Pte Ltd , bringing total equity raised by the company to $1.4 billion euros in the past 18 months and $4 billion since its founding.

ADVISERS TO hedge funds and private equity funds will face less onerous reporting requirements than many had feared after U.S. securities regulators eased a plan requiring them to turn over confidential data to the government. [ID: nN1E79P0Y2]

OCTOBER 26

ANALYSIS-CHINA is expected to steer clear of Europe's bailout fund and its investment vehicles as regulators and politicians scramble to pull together a plan aimed at expanding the debt clean-up.

U.S. PRIVATE equity firm Lone Star will sell its entire stake in PGM Holdings , one of Japan's largest golf course operators, for 39.5 billion yen ($521 million) as it seeks to exit one of its largest investments in distressed assets in Japan.

PRIVATE EQUITY fund KKR & Co LP plans to launch a new pan-Asia fund to raise up to $6 billion in the first quarter of 2012, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters, underlining the global buyout industry's bullish view on Asia's economic growth.

FACTBOX-FUND raising plans of buyout shops in Asia

SAYING MARKETS are "not friendly", one of Carlyle's co-founders said the private equity firm may not go through with its planned initial public offering after all, Thomson Reuters publication peHUB reported.

OCTOBER 25

SOUTH KOREA is expected to order U.S. private equity fund Lone Star to reduce most of its 51 percent stake in Korea Exchange Bank next month, a regulatory official said, a key step for the fund to move toward closing its $4.1 billion takeover deal with Hana Financial Group.

FEATURE-WHEN even the man who is building the world's tallest residential tower speaks of an Indian real estate slowdown that could last for years, it is clear the foundations of a once-soaring industry are starting to shake.

VOICE MICROBLOGGING service Bubbly, which allows people to send Twitter-like short sound messages, has grown to reach more than 12 million clients in Asia in just 18 months and plans to take the service global this year.

OCTOBER 24

PRIVATE EQUITY firms Carlyle and General Atlantic are in talks to jointly invest about $150 million to $200 million in Indian online retailer Flipkart, according to two sources with knowledge of the deal.

ASIA PRIVATE equity fund MBK Partners' $2.4 billion sale of its Taiwan cable TV unit, held up for a year in a regulatory wrangle, faces further delays as opponents warned the deal could leave the buyer with too much control over local media.

For a summary of major fund industry news in Asia for the week, please see: (Compiled by Stephen Aldred; Editing by Chris Lewis)