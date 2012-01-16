Asia Private Equity Weekly News, January 16, 2011

HONG KONG, December 26 News and developments in Asia private equity from Reuters News for the holiday period, and the week ending Jan. 13.

JANUARY 13

TPG Capital LP is willing to invest about $1 billion in Japan's Olympus Corp in a joint deal with Sony Corp or another suitor circling the scandal-hit company, a person familiar with TPG's thinking said.

INVESTORS HAVE approved a year-long extension of a $4.7 billion property megafund from Morgan Stanley, a company spokesman told Reuters on Friday.

JANUARY 12

HONY CAPITAL, one of China's most successful private equity funds, said on Thursday that it had raised nearly $4 billion from investors, defying the increasingly tight fundraising climate.

THE SALE of Indian developer DLF Ltd's luxury hotel chain, Amanresorts International, has stalled due to lower-than-expected bids by shortlisted companies, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

JANUARY 11

ALIBABA GROUP has reduced the size of its debut loan to $3 billion, three sources told Reuters.

LUNAR CAPITAL, a China-focused private equity fund, will pay close to $100 million to buy a controlling stake in China's Yeehoo Group Ltd, a baby products maker, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

AUSTRALIA'S BRAMBLES Ltd, the world's top pallet supplier, received first offers from private equity groups for its U.S. document management business valued at more than $2 billion, three sources said.

JANUARY 10

JAPANESE STATE-sponsored fund, Innovation Network of Japan, said its investment in overseas acquisitions by Japanese companies is likely to increase this year, helped by a stronger yen and an increase in asset sales abroad.

MALAYSIA-BASED private equity firm Navis Capital Partners said it has completed the sale of its Dunkin' Donuts and Au Bon Pain businesses in Thailand to Sub Sri TPC Pcl for 1.32 billion baht ($41.56 million).

AUSTRALIAN PRIVATE equity firm Pacific Equity Partners baulked at sweetening its A$711 million ($730 million) offer for cleaning services company Spotless Group Ltd, raising the prospect it could walk away from the bid.

KKR & Co has made a buyout approach to Australian underwear manufacturer Pacific Brands Ltd that a newspaper said could be worth $614 million, boosting its shares 20 percent and sparking talk other firms could attract similar offers.

INDIA'S ASK Property Investment Advisors is close to raising 10 billion rupees ($192 million) for a fund that will invest in property projects in five Indian cities, Chief Executive Amit Bhagat said.

AMSTERDAM-BASED law firm Loyens & Loeff said it is opening a Hong Kong office to capitalise on increased Asian interest in investing in Benelux countries.

JANUARY 5

BLACKSTONE GROUP LP will conclude fundraising for its latest buyout fund in January, raising just over $16 billion, three people familiar with the matter said.

NEWQUEST CAPITAL Partners said it plans to invest up to $200 million in the next 12-18 months to acquire private equity portfolios in Asia.

JANUARY 4

JAPAN'S RECRUIT Co has paid $410 million to buy two temporary staffing agencies in the U.S. and Europe from buyout firm Cerberus Capital Management, the human resources company said, as it seeks to expand overseas.

JANUARY 3

TEMASEK HOLDINGS Pte Ltd said it has set up a new subsidiary called Pavilion Capital Pte Ltd that will invest primarily in privately owned firms in North Asia.

RED FORT Capital, an India-focussed real estate private equity firm, is set to raise a $500 million fund that will invest in commercial and residential assets, two sources told Reuters.

DECEMBER 30

NATURAL GAS fuel firm Clean Energy Fuels Corp, whose investors include Chesapeake Energy Corp, Temasek's Seatown Holdings and Asia private equity fund RRJ Capital, said it has received $150 million from investors including Boone Pickens.

DECEMBER 29

CHINESE WIRE maker Fushi Copperweld Inc said it received a revised proposal from co-chief executive Li Fu, Abax Global Capital and TPG Growth Asia Inc to take the company private for $9.50 per share in cash.

DEALTALK - TOUGH IPO conditions in India are driving secondary deals between private equity investors.

CHINA NO longer wants foreign-funded automobile factories or polysilicon plants, but would welcome overseas investment in hospitals and financial leasing firms, according to updated inward investment guidelines.

ALIBABA has hired a Washington lobbying firm in a sign that the Chinese e-commerce company would be willing to make a bid for all of Yahoo Inc in the event that talks to unwind their Asian partnership fail.

DECEMBER 28

AN AFFILIATE of U.S. private equity giant Blackstone has bought a company that owns a special economic zone in India from the country's top listed developer DLF Ltd and its partner for 8.1 billion rupees ($153 million).

JAPANESE PRIVATE equity firm Unison Capital said it will buy Asahi Tec, a maker of iron castings used in automobiles that is majority owned by Belgian private equity investor RHJ International SA, for $310 million excluding debt.

BANKRUPT JAPANESE consumer lender Takefuji Corp gained a new lifeline when financial group J Trust Co Ltd said it would invest $325 million after a previous agreement with struggling A&P Financial of South Korea fell through.

NOMURA HOLDINGS Inc said it would become the first Japanese financial group to be allowed to make private equity investments in China and would invest in a private equity fund managed by Jiu You Equity Investment Management LLP.

DECEMBER 26

CARLYLE GROUP said it has named Kazuhiro Yamada as co-head of its Japanese operations, replacing Masao Hirano, who will resign from the private equity firm.

DECEMBER 23

DEALTALK-ASIA'S private equity firms face a shrinking pool of bank loans as European lenders pull back from the region, crimping both investments and re-financings for buyout-backed companies and adding to the list of challenges the industry will meet in 2012.

AUSTRALIAN PAPER manufacturer PaperlinX Ltd said it has received an incomplete and conditional proposal from an unnamed private equity firm for its business, while it predicted a loss for the first half as European markets weakened.