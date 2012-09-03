Asia Private Equity Weekly News, September 3, 2012

HONG KONG, Sept 3 News and developments in Asia
private equity from Reuters News for the week ending August 31.
AUGUST 31
SHANDONG HEAVY Industry Group will buy a one quarter stake
in Kion Group, giving China access to industrial
technology from the world's number two fork lift truck maker in
the largest direct investment by a Chinese company in a German
firm.
AUGUST 30
CHINA BAOXIN Auto Group Ltd has agreed to buy NCGA
Holdings Ltd, a high-end car dealership based in Beijing and
backed by global asset manager Apollo Group, for $305 million,
Baoxin said in a statement.
AUSTRALIAN INDUSTRIAL property manager Goodman Group
and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) said
they will invest an additional $500 million in their Chinese
logistics joint venture.
AUGUST 29
PRIVATE EQUITY firm KKR is in talks to invest about
100 billion yen ($1.3 billion) for control of Japan's Renesas
Electronics Corp, sources said on Wednesday, offering a
lifeline to the struggling chipmaker and pushing its shares up
35 percent.
BRITISH TELECOMS firm BT is selling about 5 percent
of Indian IT service provider Tech Mahindra Ltd for
about $100 million, two sources with direct knowledge of the
situation said.
JAPAN'S DAIKIN Industries Ltd, the world's
second-largest maker of air conditioners, has agreed to buy U.S.
rival Goodman Global Inc from private equity firm Hellman &
Friedman in a deal worth about $3.8 billion, sources familiar
with the matter said.
EUROPEAN PRIVATE equity firm Permira has raised
$750 million by selling around half of its stake in Macau casino
operator Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd, two sources
with direct knowledge of the deal said.
AUGUST 28
HONG KONG'S securities regulator, in an unprecedented move,
took Ernst & Young to court after the audit giant
failed to turn over accounting records related to a former
China-based client.
PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM Blackstone Group and Taiwan's Wei
family, the founders of instant noodle and MSG maker Ting Hsin
International Group, are seeking to raise $282 million in
five-year debt to back the purchase of a commercial property in
Shanghai, Basis Point reported, citing unnamed sources.
AUGUST 27
EXCLUSIVE-BLACKSTONE grooms six executives for Schwarzman's
job
BLACKSTONE, BAIN Capital, KKR and Dubai's Abraaj Capital
have been shortlisted for the second phase of an auction of a
fifth of private Indonesian healthcare operator Siloam in a deal
that could fetch as much as $300 million, sources said.
SWITZERLAND'S SFS Group has agreed to buy Singapore disc
drive component maker Unisteel Technology International from
private equity fund KKR & Co L.P. for an undisclosed sum, the
companies said in a joint statement.
MID-SIZED JAPANESE lender Aozora Bank said it will
spend 227.6 billion yen ($2.9 billion) over a decade to pay back
about 180 billion yen in public funds, ending months of
speculation on how and when it will return the bailout money
injected during Japan's financial crisis.
AUSTRALIAN SURFWEAR company Billabong International
launched a turnaround strategy to fend off a A$694 million ($723
million) private equity bid, even as it posted a collapse in
second-half profit.