Asia Private Equity Weekly News, April 15

HONG KONG Apr 15 News and developments in Asia private equity from Reuters News for the week ending April 12.

APRIL 12

MUMBAI/HONG KONG, April 12 U.S. buyouts firm KKR & Co L.P. has agreed to buy a controlling stake in India's Alliance Tire Group from Warburg Pincus LLC, the three companies said on Friday, without disclosing details of the transaction.

APRIL 11

EXCLUSIVE-CARLYLE GROUP LP has hired a former UBS banker to launch an Indonesia office, people with direct knowledge of the matter said, becoming the first major private equity firm to set up shop on its own in Southeast Asia's largest economy.

APRIL 10

KKR said it has hired Hirofumi Hirano from AlixPartners Asia LLC to serve as chief executive officer of KKR Japan as it expands its presence in the country.

PRIVATE EQUITY firm Advent International has opened its first office in China to take advantage of investment opportunities in the country.

CARLYLE HAS acquired a Shanghai office building, Central Plaza, for $267 million from Singapore-listed real estate fund Forterra Trust, Forterra said.

SHARES IN Australia's Billabong International Ltd fell as much as 30 percent after the struggling surfwear maker said it was in talks over a takeover proposal valuing it at around $300 million, 45 percent lower than indicative offers.

APRIL 9

EXCLUSIVE-NEPOCH CAPITAL, a new private equity firm founded by the son of a former member of China's politburo, has launched the first 'princeling' fundraising since the new government took power last month vowing to clamp down on cronyism and nepotism.

AUSTRALIA'S BILLABONG International Ltd said on Tuesday a consortium led by its former U.S. boss, Paul Naude, had cut its takeover bid for the struggling surf wear company by 45 percent to $300 million.

APRIL 8

KKR has hired Deutsche Bank's Diane Raposio as a director to work in its client coverage and capital markets teams in Australia, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

CHINA CONSUMER focused private equity firm Lunar Capital said it has promoted Eric Yiming, a former general manager of China for Tropicana, to sector partner, covering the food and beverage and consumer goods sectors.

AOF BETA NV, a Netherlands based company owned by Asia private equity firm Unitas Capital, said it has completed the around $800 million sale of Australasian auto parts company Exego Group Pty Ltd to Genuine Parts Co.