Asia Private Equity Weekly News, April 22

HONG KONG, April 22 News and developments in
Asia private equity from Reuters News for the week ending April
19.
APRIL 19
SOUTHEAST ASIA's red-hot stock markets could see a spurt of
listings this year after Thailand's record IPO rose more than a
fifth on its trading debut, far outpacing gains in the broader
market and the rest of the region.
APRIL 18
SILVER LAKE, the partner of Michael Dell in a $24.4 billion
deal to take Dell Inc private, said it had raised $10.3
billion from investors for its latest private equity fund, the
largest of its kind to focus on technology.
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP president Tony James said he
expects a $1 billion first close on the firm's first Asia real
estate fund in the second quarter.
CHINA SPORTWEAR company Li Ning Co Ltd said it had
closed a HK$1.85 billion ($238.3 million) offer of convertible
securities, after which existing investors Viva China, TPG
Capital, GIC Investor and GIC will hold about
26.1 percent, 5.6 percent, 3.7 percent and 0.6 percent of Li
Ning respectively on a fully diluted basis.
THE NEW CEO of Australia's Whitehaven Coal has
denied speculation the company is trying to help sort out the
fate of struggling tycoon Nathan Tinkler's 19 percent stake in
the company and said it is not talking to any potential suitors.
PRIVATE EQUITY backed China-based online retailer
LightInTheBox, which sells items such as apparel and gadgets
directly to consumers around the world, has filed for a New York
IPO of $86.3 million, and is looking to start pre-marketing the
deal as early as May, IFR reported.
LI NING said it had appointed Terence Tsang, a former
executive of Guess Inc and Levi Strauss Company
, as its chief financial officer.
U.S.-LISTED China software and information technology
company AsiaInfo-Linkage Inc is seeking a $330 million
financing to back its buyout plans, with Nomura leading the
deal, Basis Point reported citing sources.
APRIL 16
JAPAN'S PANASONIC Corp has hired Bank of America
Merrill Lynch to sell a part of its healthcare unit in a
deal that could raise as much as $1 billion for the sprawling
electronics conglomerate, two financial sources familiar with
the deal said.
PRE-MARKETING has started for a $1 billion Singapore IPO of
Asian Pay Television Trust, which will contain the cable
television business of Taiwan Broadband Communications, owned by
Macquarie International Infrastructure Fund and Macquarie Korea
Opportunities Fund, IFR reported.
CHINESE STATE-owned enterprises should transfer 30 percent
of their capital gains and ownership shares exceeding 51 percent
to China's National Social Security Fund, local media reported
quoting the fund council's party secretary.
APRIL 15
L CAPITAL, a private equity fund sponsored by French luxury
brand LVMH Group has snapped up just under half of
Australia's R.M. Williams in a deal aimed at helping the
bushwear firm expand further overseas.
U.S. PRIVATE equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC has
bought a minority stake in Indian engineering equipment maker
Avtec Ltd, but the terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
The investment will provide an exit to British investor Actis
and will fund future growth of the company, Avtec said in a
statement.
INDIA'S KALPATARU Power Transmission Ltd said
private equity firm Tano Capital will invest 800 million rupees
($14.8 million) in the company's logistics unit Shree Shubham
Logistics Ltd.
PRIVATE DEBT fund manager Cordiant said it had reached a
first close of $250 million on its latest emerging markets debt
fund, Cordiant Emerging Loan Fund IV.
REAL ESTATE investment firm Forum Partners said it has hired
Deutsche Bank's Gregory Wells as managing director and head of
Asia with responsibility for overseeing the firm's private
equity business in Asia.