Asia Private Equity Weekly News, May 27, 2013

HONG KONG May 27 News and developments in Asia
private equity from Reuters News for the week ending May 24.
MAY 24
TOSHIBA CORP and U.S. private equity firm Kohlberg
Kravis Roberts & Co are among those expected to bid for
Panasonic Corp's. healthcare business, financial
sources with knowledge of the matter said.
DUTCH BANK ING has attracted two more bidders for
its South Korean insurance business, said a source with direct
knowledge of the matter, taking the total number to three and
raising the chances of a successful deal after an earlier sale
fell through.
A GROUP of private equity firms led by Carlyle Group
has completed the $3.7 billion buyout of Focus Media Holding Ltd
, the largest ever buyout of a U.S. listed China
company.
MAY 23
GDC TECHNOLOGY Ltd, a Chinese digital cinema equipment maker
backed by the Carlyle Group, has applied for a listing on U.S.
stock exchange Nasdaq of up to $75 million.
PRIVATE EQUITY-controlled power firm Alinta Energy is
planning a $1 billion-plus debt issue in the U.S. term loan B
institutional market to refinance maturing debt.
MAY 22
PRIVATE EQUITY-backed Indian local search service provider
Just Dial Ltd's up to $170 million initial public offering was
subscribed 11.6 times on closing, in what is the biggest IPO in
the country so far this year.
U.S. LISTED Chinese vegetable grower Le Gaga Holdings Ltd
said it had received a going private offer from a
consortium including its CEO and Sequoia Capital China, which
has offered to acquire all outstanding shares of the company at
$4.01 per ADS and $0.0802 per ordinary share.
CARLYLE IS planning to raise 200 billion yen ($2 billion)
for a third Japan fund to succeed its seven-year old second
fund, with Japan's aggressive monetary easing helping to boost
investor interest, people with direct knowledge of the matter
said.
MAY 21
KKR IS selling a remaining stake in Australia's Seven West
Media Ltd valued at A$265 million ($260 million),
exiting an investment made almost seven years ago at the height
of a buyout boom.
A BOUTIQUE carmaker led by former General Motors Co
executive Bob Lutz and China's largest auto parts supplier made
an offer this month to buy cash-strapped "green" car company
Fisker Automotive, people familiar with the matter said.
SHARES IN Australia's Discovery Metals Ltd dived
more than 20 percent on Tuesday after the Botswana-focused
copper miner said it was seeking a buyer and came off a long
trading suspension.
AN INDONESIAN tycoon who owns a big stake in a huge copper
and gold prospect taken from Australia's Intrepid Mines
last year is willing to resolve the ownership dispute, he said
in a letter to an investor looking to oust the company's board.
BLACKROCK, THE $4 trillion U.S. fund manager, has
bought private equity real estate fund MGPA in a deal that
boosts its presence in Asia and continental Europe.
MAY 20
PACTERA TECHNOLOGY International Ltd said that
Blackstone Group LP, together with the company's
management, made a $680.3 million non-binding proposal to take
China's largest technology outsourcing firm private.