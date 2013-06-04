Asia Private Equity Weekly News, June 4, 2013

HONG KONG, June 4 News and developments in Asia
private equity from Reuters News for the week ending May 31.
MAY 31
BANK OF China and Morgan Stanley have combined to
provide $7 billion of loans to finance Shuanghui International's
record deal to buy U.S. pork producer Smithfield Foods, people
familiar with the matter said.
FROM POOLING office space to paying bills with company
stock, small and mid-sized Australian miners are finding new
ways to stay afloat during one of the sector's worst downturns.
A $195 million five-year financing backing CVC Capital
Partners purchase of a majority stake in Philippine
Long Distance Telephone Co's business process
outsourcing unit, SPi Global Holdings, has been signed and
funded, Basis Point reported.
MAY 30
SHUANGHUI INTERNATIONAL Holdings is buying Smithfield Foods
Inc, the world's biggest hog producer, for $4.7 billion
to feed a growing Chinese appetite for U.S. pork, in a deal that
has stirred concern among U.S. politicians.
IN THREE decades, Wan Long has turned Shuanghui
International Holdings from a small, loss-making meat processor
into China's largest, and is making his country's biggest
takeover of a U.S. company - the $4.7 billion acquisition of
Smithfield Foods Inc, the world's leading pork producer.
CHINA BIOTECHNOLOGY company 3SBio Inc has completed
its going private process, through a consortium led by its chief
executive Jing Lou and CITIC Private Equity, for $16.70 per
American Depositary Share, valuing the company at around $370
million.
MAY 29
PRIVATE EQUITY firms KKR and Carlyle Group
are among the suitors lining up bids for Singapore
Telecommunications Ltd's Australian unit, Optus
Satellite, people familiar with the matter said, a business
valued at more than A$2 billion ($1.9 billion).
A CONSORTIUM led by U.S. buyouts fund Warburg Pincus
said on Wednesday it has agreed to buy around 20 percent of the
retail unit of Vietnam's Vingroup Joint Stock Co for
$200 million, betting on retail growth in the Asian country.
CARLYLE SAID that it had agreed to buy a 49 percent stake in
two Chinese shopping malls, betting on growing consumer demand
and expansion of the retail sector in the world's second-largest
economy.
INDONESIAN INVESTMENT firm PT Saratoga Investama Sedaya aims
to raise up to $395 million in an initial public offering next
month, underwriters said, in what would be the country's biggest
IPO in two years.
MAY 28
SINGAPORE PRECISION engineering firm United Test & Assembly
Center, owned by Affinity Equity Partners and TPG Capital
, is closing a $125 million debt facility, part of a
refinancing of leveraged loans used to buy the company in 2007,
Basis Point reported.
MAY 27
CLUB MEDITERRANEE'S top shareholders, AXA Private
Equity and Chinese investor Fosun International
, said they plan to offer to buy the holiday group
alongside the company's management.
ABU DHABI Investment Authority is reducing target exposures
to developed market stocks and looking for growth in emerging
markets, the sovereign wealth fund that is one of the world's
biggest investors said.
GERMANY'S KION Group, the world's second biggest
maker of fork lift trucks, and shareholder Shandong Heavy
are getting as much as 500 million euros ($647
million) in financing from the China Development Bank to support
their cooperation, Kion said.