Asia Private Equity Weekly News, June 24, 2013

HONG KONG, June 24 News and developments in Asia
private equity from Reuters News for the week ending June 21.
JUNE 21
DEUTSCHE BANK'S Asia-Pacific head of financial
sponsors group, Peter Plakidis, has left the bank to set up a
private investment group headquartered in Australia, after
working with the German bank for nearly six years, sources told
Reuters.
A BIPARTISAN group of 15 U.S. senators urged the Obama
administration to consider whether the proposed sale of
Smithfield Foods Inc to the Chinese meat company
Shuanghui International posed a threat to the U.S. food supply
that could justify blocking the deal.
U.S. ENERGY companies Hess Corp and Newfield
Exploration Co have launched two separate auctions to
sell part of their Asian oil and gas field stakes that have a
combined value of about $3 billion, people familiar with the
matter said.
U.S. PRIVATE equity firm Blackstone Group LP and
Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings are in
separate talks to invest about $200 million in India's Shriram
Ventures, the non-financial services arm of Shriram Group, three
sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
JUNE 20
PRIVATE EQUITY firm Carlyle Group and Seven Group
Holdings said they plan to retain ownership of Coates
Hire Ltd, Australia's top equipment rental firm, following a
six-month review of the business.
THE U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charged defunct
company China MediaExpress and its chief executive officer with
misleading investors, the agency's latest case alleging fraud at
a U.S.-listed China-based company.
SHAREHOLDERS OF Intrepid Mines backed their board
to try to win back rights to a $5 billion copper and gold
project in Indonesia that the company lost last year, defeating
a plan to oust the board, spokesmen for both sides said.
TPG CAPITAL has mandated four banks as bookrunners
for a A$1.15 billion-equivalent loan in the U.S. for Alinta
Energy, despite volatile conditions that have seen more than
US$10bn of deals pulled from market, Basis Point reported citing
sources.
BAIN CAPITAL-backed software company MYOB Ltd has a NZ$75
million ($57.99 million) loan from six lenders to back its
acquisition of New Zealand business management services firm
BankLink, Basis Point reported.
JUNE 19
CHINA MENGNIU Dairy Co Ltd signed a second
takeover deal in a month, offering to buy Carlyle-backed Yashili
International Holdings Ltd in a deal worth about
HK$12.5 billion ($1.6 billion) as part of a plan to expand its
milk powder business.
JUNE 18
BARING ASIA Private Equity is sitting on a $43 million paper
loss from a $57 million investment in New York Stock
Exchange-listed Ambow Education Holdings Ltd., the
latest example of how even the smartest money managers continue
to get trapped in risky Chinese investments.
AUSTRALIA'S COASTAL Wyong region outside Sydney isn't high
on the travel agenda of most Chinese tourists. But the local
mayor and a Chinese businessman have big plans to change that by
building a A$500 million ($480 million) theme
park.
JUNE 17
FRANCE'S EUTELSAT Communications SA and U.S.
private equity firm KKR & Co are among the suitors to
place first-round bids for Singapore Telecommunications Ltd's
Australian satellite unit, a person with direct
knowledge of the matter said.
FOUR GLOBAL investment banks have started working on a
planned initial public offering of China Cinda Asset Management
Corp, expected to take place in Hong Kong later in 2013, IFR
reported, citing sources with direct knowledge of the deal.
NEW ZEALAND broadcaster MediaWorks Ltd was placed in
receivership after its private equity owners and bankers failed
to agree on a refinancing deal, but new owners have been lined
up.
STARBOARD VALUE LP revealed a major stake in Smithfield
Foods and urged the world's largest pork producer to explore a
breakup rather than a planned $4.7 billion takeover by Chinese
meat company Shuanghui International.
CITIC CAPITAL Holdings Ltd said it had raised a $683 million
dedicated retail-focused fund, the CITIC Capital China Retail
Properties Investment Fund, exceeding its target of $600
million.
KROLL ADVISORY Solutions said it has relocated Jason Wright
from Singapore to Hong Kong as an associate managing director in
its Greater China investigations practice, reporting to Violet
Ho, senior managing director for Greater China.