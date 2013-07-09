Asia Private Equity Weekly News, July 9, 2013

HONG KONG, July 9 News and developments in Asia private equity from Reuters News for the week ending July 5.

JULY 5

SEIBU HOLDINGS Inc and top shareholder Cerberus Capital Management LP said they met on Friday as the two sought to end a highly public dispute over the Japanese railway and hotel group's planned stock listing.

JULY 4

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS has acquired TV digital recording device company Boxee for an undisclosed sum. Boxee is based in Israel and has received almost $27 million in funding from venture capital firms such as Spark Capital, Union Square Ventures and Softbank NY.

AMP CAPITAL has agreed to buy a 42 percent stake in New Zealand's number two electricity and gas distribution company Powerco NZ Holdings from Brookfield Infrastructure for NZ$525 million ($404 million), which represents an enterprise value of about NZ$1 billion.

JULY 3

U.S. PRIVATE equity and investment funds are betting Asia's shipping industry, hit by a restructuring wave that has already swept Europe and the United States, is the best spot to ride a recovery from the industry's worst downturn in three decades.

EMERGING MARKETS private equity firm Actis Capital said it had sold its 70 percent stake in Vesta, a commercial kitchen equipment maker in China, to Illinois Tool Works Inc, for an undisclosed sum.

JULY 2

THE GOVERNMENT of Singapore Investment Corp, investment firm Temasek and Oman's State General Reserve Fund have committed to invest $200 million in a real estate fund run by Indian mortgage lender HDFC, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

CHINESE CREDIT rating agency Dagong is targeting 5 percent to 10 percent of the European market by 2017, seeking to cash in on criticism of the big three ratings agencies after the financial crisis and marry European debt issues with its capital-exporting homeland.

INDIA'S EMCURE Pharmaceuticals Ltd, in which Blackstone Group holds a significant minority stake, has filed for an initial public offering of common stock, the company said on Tuesday. The company could raise up to $120 million through the issue, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

JULY 1

CITIC CAPITAL Venture Partners, the fund sponsored by the venture and growth business of CITIC Capital Holdings Ltd, has closed its latest fund at $113 million. Investors include Vertex Asia Growth Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Temasek Holdings, and Enspire Capital.