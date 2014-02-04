Asia Private Equity Weekly News, February 4, 2014

Feb 4 News and developments in Asia private
equity from Reuters News for the week ending Jan. 31.
JANUARY 31
JAPAN'S SEIBU Holdings may hire executives recommended by
Cerberus Capital Management LP in a sign the railway
and hotel group is looking to mend fences with its biggest
shareholder ahead of a planned IPO, people familiar with the
discussions said.
INDIA'S ADITYA Birla Nuvo Ltd, a unit of
diversified Aditya Birla Group, has agreed to sell its business
process outsourcing unit Minacs to a group of investors led by
private equity firms Capital Square Partners and CX Partners for
$260 million.
JANUARY 30
JD.COM, CHINA'S second-largest e-commerce company, filed for
a U.S. listing of its shares, following market leader Alibaba
Group Holding Ltd in tapping into rising investor enthusiasm
surrounding China's booming online retail market.
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP said it had raised $3.2 billion
by the end of December for its first Asian real estate fund,
which has a $5 billion fundraising limit.
JANUARY 29
AUSTRALIAN HOSPITAL operator Healthscope Ltd, owned by TPG
Capital and Carlyle Group is considering three
options for a sale process to cash in on current strong demand
for quality healthcare assets, managing director Rob Cooke said.
S-OIL Corp was picked as the preferred bidder to
buy a stake in Australia's United Petroleum with the right for
exclusive talks, the South Korean refiner said in a regulatory
filing.
SINGAPORE SOVEREIGN wealth fund GIC Pte Ltd and
Macquarie Capital have formed a joint venture which has bought a
majority stake in Iglu, an Australian student accommodation
provider with a property portfolio worth about $132 million.
JANUARY 28
ALIBABA'S SCORCHING growth may be cooling off - but just
ever so slightly. The privately held Chinese online marketplace
posted 51 percent revenue growth during the July-September
quarter compared with a year prior, the lowest rate in three
quarters, while margins shrank for the second consecutive
period. But it swung from a loss one year ago to $792 million in
net income ahead of what is billed as the biggest initial public
offering since Facebook Inc's 2012 float.
JANUARY 27
CHINESE ONLINE game developer Shanda Games Ltd
received a buyout offer from its controlling shareholders that
values the company at $1.9 billion, highlighting the growing
popularity of online gaming in China.
SOUTH AFRICA'S Super Group said it is considering
an initial public offering of its Australian fleet unit to allow
a minority shareholder to exit the business. The IPO would allow
Australian private equity firm CHAMP Ventures to cash out of its
42 percent stake, Super Group said.
PARTNERS GROUP and Equis Funds Group said they had closed a
$250 million investment to develop solar power plants across
Japan, with the first plants expected to start generating
electricity in the second half of 2014. Co-investors include
Babson Capital, LGsuper and Qantas Superannuation. ()