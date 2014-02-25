Asia Private Equity Weekly News, February 25, 2014

HONG KONG, February 25 News and developments in
Asia private equity from Reuters News for the week ending
February 21.
FEBRUARY 21
FOCUS MEDIA Holding Ltd, a Chinese display advertising
company backed by Carlyle Group and other private equity
firms, plans a $1 billion initial public offering in Hong Kong
early in 2015, IFR reported, citing sources familiar with the
plans.
MIZUHO BANK and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp
are arranging an around 30 billion yen ($292.18
million) loan to back Lone Star's buyout of communications
package billing service provider Invoice Co Ltd, Basis Point
reported.
BAIN CAPITAL is looking to refinance a 74.1 billion yen
($721.7 million) buyout financing for struggling audio equipment
retailer D&M Holdings Inc ahead of its senior debt maturing in
September, at a time when the debt is on sale at distressed
levels in the secondary market, Basis Point
reported.
FEBRUARY 20
GLOBAL PRIVATE equity firm KKR & Co LP plans to
offer funding to struggling companies in India where rising bad
loans has constrained bank lending and low demand has ruled out
share sales for many small and mid-sized firms.
A BRITISH judge found that Bernie Ecclestone had paid bribes
to a German banker as part of a "corrupt agreement" linked to
the 2005 sale of a stake in Formula One - an issue at the heart
of Ecclestone's forthcoming bribery trial in Germany.
PRIVATE EQUITY firm Blackstone Group LP and Singapore
sovereign wealth fund GIC are in advanced talks to buy
minority stakes in Kronos Inc that could value the human
resources software company at around $4.5 billion, including
debt, three people familiar with the matter said.
FEBRUARY 19
GOLDMAN SACHS and a unit of Mitsui & Co Ltd
have led a 3,150 million rupee ($50.6 million) investment
consumer goods firm Global Beverages & Foods Pvt Ltd, the
investment banks said in a joint statement.
TELSTRA CORP Ltd will cut up to 800 jobs as it
restructures its directories unit Sensis into a digital
business, Australia's largest telecommunications provider said
on Wednesday.
SYNDICATION OF a 28 billion yen ($272.71 million) seven-year
loan for Bain Capital backing its $502 million buyout of online
market research firm Macromill Inc has closed with three banks
joining, Basis Point reported.
TOKYO-BASED agricultural chemicals company Arysta
LifeScience is raising a $175 million incremental first-lien
term loan B, Thomson Reuters LPC reported.
CITIC PRIVATE Equity Funds Management has held talks on its
stake in Biosensors International Group Limited, the
medical equipment maker said following a report that CITIC was
considering a full buyout of the company.
FEBRUARY 18
SINGAPORE STATE investor Temasek Holdings Pvt Ltd
is seeking to sell its $3.1 billion stake in Thai telecom
company Shin Corp and has approached its SingTel
unit as a possible buyer, people familiar with the
matter said.
GLOBAL LOGISTIC Properties Ltd said it expects a
group of Chinese state-owned enterprises and financial
institutions, including Hopu Funds and a unit of Bank of China
, to invest up to $2.5 billion in the company.
CLEARVUE PARTNERS said it had raised a debut $262 million
private equity fund, ClearVue Partners, L.P., focused on the
China consumer sector. Investors in the fund include Fidelity
Growth Partners, Emerald Hill, Harbourvest and AUDA.
INTEL CAPITAL, Intel Corp's investment unit, said
it has invested in Shanghai Yeapoo]
FEBRUARY 17
A GROUP led by private equity firm TPG Capital will
buy Chindex International Inc, a U.S. healthcare
provider in China, for $369 million, Chindex said.