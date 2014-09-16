Asia Private Equity Weekly News, September 16, 2014

Sept 16 News and developments in Asia private
equity from Reuters News for the week ending September 12.
SEPTEMBER 12
FRENCH PRIVATE equity firm Ardian, Chinese conglomerate
Fosun International, China's U-Tour and Portuguese
insurer Fidelidade, said on Friday they would offer 22 euros per
share for Club Mediterranee, reigniting a battle for
control of the French resort operator.
SAN MIGUEL Corp, the Philippines' most diversified
conglomerate, said it was planning a solo bid for British snacks
maker United Biscuits (IPO-UNI.L), owner of brands such as Jaffa
Cakes and Twiglets.
CAR INC, China's largest car rental company by
fleet size and backed by Warburg Pincus, is set to raise
$467 million in a Hong Kong initial public offering, pricing the
deal at the top end of expectations, sources said.
AUSTRALIAN INDUSTRY standards firm SAI Global Ltd
extended a self-imposed deadline for parties interested in
making a takeover bid.
STANDARD CHARTERED Private Equity said it had acquired a
significant minority stake in Vietnam restaurant operator Golden
Gate Trade & Services Joint Stock Co, for $35 million. Mekong
Capital said it had exited its investment in the same company,
making a return of 9.1 times. [bit.ly/1oU5VRb
]
SEPTEMBER 11
TIANHE CHEMICALS has denied allegations that it
made false statements in its initial public offering prospectus
and said key investor Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia (MSPEA)
has given it full support.
KIRKLAND & ELLIS said Damien Coles will join the firm as a
partner in the Hong Kong office, working in the firm's
restructuring practice. [bit.ly/1oU34HS]
SEPTEMBER 9
LEAPFROG INVESTMENTS, a private equity firm backed by George
Soros and JP Morgan, said it has raised $400 million for
socially responsible investments in Asia and Africa - the
largest ever for a fund specialising in low-income emerging
market financial services.
SEPTEMBER 8
WHEN STOCK researcher Anonymous Analytics accused China's
Tianhe Chemicals of doctoring the books ahead of a Hong Kong
IPO, it was pitting itself against one of Asia's top private
equity firms, MSPEA.
CARLYLE GROUP, one of the world's largest private
equity firms, said it has closed its fourth Asia fund at $3.9
billion.
SEPTEMBER 3
CARLYLE AND Fountainvest Partners have pulled out of a
consortium backing a $1.9 billion bid to buy U.S. listed online
games developer Shanda Games Ltd, Shanda said.
PROVIDENCE EQUITY Partners is selling a 2.4 percent stake in
India's Idea Cellular Ltd to raise up to $242 million,
a source directly involved in the deal said.
SEPTEMBER 2
KKR & CO LP has sold its remaining stake in China
Modern Dairy Holdings, raising around $80 million, a source with
direct knowledge of the matter said.
STATE STREET Corp, the world's second-largest
standalone custody bank, said it appointed Bob Keogh as head of
alternative investment solutions for the Asia Pacific region.
(Compiled by Stephen Aldred in Hong Kong; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)