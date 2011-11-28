Asia Private Equity Weekly News, Nov 28, 2011

HONG KONG, November 28 News and
developments in Asia private equity from Reuters News for the
week ending Nov. 25.
NOVEMBER 25
TAKE A LOOK-Top company executives and investors discussed
the opportunities and challenges of returning India towards its
desired growth path during closed interviews at this year's
Reuters India Investment Summit, Nov. 21-23.
Details are at this link: here
NOVEMBER 24
UBS AG said it plans to stick with its
market-leading private equity placement group, which helps raise
money for some of the world's largest private equity firms,
despite circling rivals eyeing a chance to pick off the group
and its team.
OFFICIALS AT South Korea's Financial Supervisory Service
said they had launched a probe into Korea Exchange Bank (KEB)
, after urging it to replace three board members
including Paul Yoo, the former Seoul head of U.S. fund Lone Star
who was found guilty of stock manipulation charges in October.
JAPANESE TRADING house Itochu Corp said it plans to
invest $1.04 billion to take a 25 percent stake in Samson
Investment Co, as part of KKR & Co LP's $7.2 billion bid
for the U.S. oil and gas group.
NOVEMBER 23
DEALTALK-LISTED Indian companies and private-equity
investors are being pushed into each other's arms by the plunge
in equity markets and the rising cost of credit.
INVESTMENTS INTO India's power sector are slowing despite a
chronic electricity shortage that threatens GDP growth,
executives told the Reuters India Investment Summit, due to coal
shortages, land hassles and an inability by distribution
companies to raise tariffs.
NOVEMBER 22
KKR AND Itochu have joined forces in a roughly $7 billion
bid for U.S. oil and gas group Samson Investment Co, in a rare
link-up between a major private equity firm and a Japanese
company.
U.S. PRIVATE-equity giant Blackstone Group LP expects
to invest $500 million to $720 million per year in India over
coming years, a top official said on Tuesday.
CHINESE DIGITAL advertising company Focus Media Holding Ltd
denied allegations by Muddy Waters that it
overstated its assets and overpaid for acquisitions, saying the
short-seller was misrepresenting information.
SOUTH KOREA'S Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd
and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd
are separately looking at 1 billion euro ($1.3 billion) bids for
private equity-backed French engineering company GTT, sources
with direct knowledge of the proposed deals said.
SHANDA INTERACTIVE Entertainment Ltd said it has
agreed to be taken private by a group led by Chief Executive
Tianqiao Chen and his family in a deal that values the Chinese
Internet firm at $2.3 billion.
SHENZHEN-BASED private equity startup PTiFund, backed by
Hong Kong-listed developer Top Spring International Holdings Ltd
, said it has closed the first round of financing on
its debut fund, a 500 million yuan ($79 million) product.
NOVEMBER 21
HONY CAPITAL, one of China's most successful private equity
funds, aims to raise up to $2.6 billion in a new fund, two
sources said on Monday, in what is set to be the biggest-ever
dollar fundraising for a China-based company.
NEW HOPE Group Co Ltd, China's biggest animal
feed producer, plans to set up a $200 million overseas fund that
counts Singapore's sovereign wealth fund Temasek Holdings Pte
Ltd among key investors, a senior executive said on
Monday.
SLOWING GROWTH, stubbornly high inflation, rising interest
rates, political gridlock, gloom in the West and a sliding rupee
have conspired to damp investor and corporate sentiment in
India, Asia's third-largest economy.
SITOY GROUP Holdings Ltd, which makes handbags and
leather goods for Prada and other global brands, could raise
about $127 million in a Hong Kong initial public offering,
according to a term sheet for the deal seen by Reuters.
CANADA'S VALEANT Pharmaceuticals International Inc
said it has agreed to buy Australia's iNova Pharmaceuticals from
private equity firms Archer Capital and Ironbridge for $623
million.
(Compiled by Stephen Aldred; Editing by Chris Lewis)