Asia Private Equity Weekly News, Dec 5, 2011

HONG KONG Dec 5 News and developments in
Asia private equity from Reuters News for the week ending
December 2.
DECEMBER 2
LONE STAR has agreed to cut the 4.4 trillion won ($3.9
billion) asking price for its stake Korea Exchange Bank
by 11 percent to 3.9 trillion won in a bid to
complete a deal to sell it to Hana Financial Group,
Hana said.
MORGAN STANLEY is asking investors in a $4.7 billion
real-estate megafund to extend the investment vehicle's life
because it has yet to put the majority of the money to work, a
source familiar with the discussions said on Friday.
DECEMBER 1
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP and Bain Capital are preparing a
bid for all of Yahoo Inc with Asian partners in a deal
that could value the Internet company at about $25 billion, a
source familiar with the matter said.
SPOTLESS GROUP LTD has decided to pursue talks with
private equity suitor Pacific Equity Partners, after it
sweetened its offer for the Australian services firm to A$711
million ($730 million).
NOVEMBER 30
SOUTH KOREA'S Samsung C&T Corp and state-run oil
firm Korea National Oil Corp are buying U.S. oil and
gas company Parallel Petroleum from private equity firm Apollo,
in a deal that will enable Samsung Group to expand its natural
resources business.
HAITONG SECURITIES CO LTD, China's
second-largest publicly traded brokerage, could raise about $1.7
billion with a listing in Hong Kong, two sources with direct
knowledge of the deal said.
NOVEMBER 29
SOVEREIGN WEALTH fund China Investment Corp and
Blackstone Group have invested in a joint venture with
mainland property developer Greentown China Holdings Ltd
, a source close to the deal said.
PRIVATE EQUITY funds KKR & Co, Sequoia Capital China
and Everbright Private Equity, have committed three-quarters of
the $145 million Hong Kong initial public offering of China
Outfitters Holdings Ltd, according to IFR, a Thomson
Reuters publication.
A NEW Australian private equity firm working with China's
top bank, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd,
is looking to raise A$300 million ($297 million) to invest in
small and mid-sized mining companies, its chief told Reuters.
INDIA'S ASHOK Piramal Group, IDFC Project Equity Fund and
SNC-Lavalin Group Inc, Canada's biggest engineering
group and one of the world's largest, on agreed to jointly
develop road and highway projects in a public-private
partnership.
STANDARD CHARTERED Plc's private equity
unit said it has become the second-largest shareholder of
KOSDAQ-listed telecom network solutions provider Dasan Networks
Inc, with 18.6 percent of shares after converting
maturing bonds.
NOVEMBER 28
STATE-OWNED China Development Bank Corp is to launch an
overseas investment operation in Hong Kong and sign strategic
partnerships with global private equity giants including TPG
Capital LP, KKR and Permira, three sources
familiar with the plan said.
GREAT EASTERN Holdings Ltd, hedge fund D.E. Shaw,
Khazanah Nasional Bhd and MBK Partners have committed
to $780 million worth of shares as cornerstone investors in the
Hong Kong tranche of New China Life Insurance Co Ltd's initial
public offering, IFR reported, citing sources.
MORGAN STANLEY has named Shirish Godbole as head of
its global real estate investment fund in India, the Wall Street
bank said on Monday, as it looks to tap opportunities in a
sector that has been badly hit by a cash crunch.
CVC CAPITAL Asia has sold shoe repair company Minit
Asia Pacific Co to Japan's Unison Capital in its third attempt
to sell the company.
PRIMAVERA CAPITAL, founded by former Goldman Sachs Group Inc
Greater China Chairman Fred Hu, has agreed to buy around
$51 million worth of convertible bonds in China XLX Fertiliser
Ltd, which would give the private equity firm around
15 percent of the company's enlarged capital.