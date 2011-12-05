Asia Private Equity Weekly News, Dec 5, 2011

HONG KONG Dec 5 News and developments in Asia private equity from Reuters News for the week ending December 2.

DECEMBER 2

LONE STAR has agreed to cut the 4.4 trillion won ($3.9 billion) asking price for its stake Korea Exchange Bank by 11 percent to 3.9 trillion won in a bid to complete a deal to sell it to Hana Financial Group, Hana said.

MORGAN STANLEY is asking investors in a $4.7 billion real-estate megafund to extend the investment vehicle's life because it has yet to put the majority of the money to work, a source familiar with the discussions said on Friday.

DECEMBER 1

BLACKSTONE GROUP LP and Bain Capital are preparing a bid for all of Yahoo Inc with Asian partners in a deal that could value the Internet company at about $25 billion, a source familiar with the matter said.

SPOTLESS GROUP LTD has decided to pursue talks with private equity suitor Pacific Equity Partners, after it sweetened its offer for the Australian services firm to A$711 million ($730 million).

NOVEMBER 30

SOUTH KOREA'S Samsung C&T Corp and state-run oil firm Korea National Oil Corp are buying U.S. oil and gas company Parallel Petroleum from private equity firm Apollo, in a deal that will enable Samsung Group to expand its natural resources business.

HAITONG SECURITIES CO LTD, China's second-largest publicly traded brokerage, could raise about $1.7 billion with a listing in Hong Kong, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said.

NOVEMBER 29

SOVEREIGN WEALTH fund China Investment Corp and Blackstone Group have invested in a joint venture with mainland property developer Greentown China Holdings Ltd , a source close to the deal said.

PRIVATE EQUITY funds KKR & Co, Sequoia Capital China and Everbright Private Equity, have committed three-quarters of the $145 million Hong Kong initial public offering of China Outfitters Holdings Ltd, according to IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

A NEW Australian private equity firm working with China's top bank, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd, is looking to raise A$300 million ($297 million) to invest in small and mid-sized mining companies, its chief told Reuters.

INDIA'S ASHOK Piramal Group, IDFC Project Equity Fund and SNC-Lavalin Group Inc, Canada's biggest engineering group and one of the world's largest, on agreed to jointly develop road and highway projects in a public-private partnership.

STANDARD CHARTERED Plc's private equity unit said it has become the second-largest shareholder of KOSDAQ-listed telecom network solutions provider Dasan Networks Inc, with 18.6 percent of shares after converting maturing bonds.

NOVEMBER 28

STATE-OWNED China Development Bank Corp is to launch an overseas investment operation in Hong Kong and sign strategic partnerships with global private equity giants including TPG Capital LP, KKR and Permira, three sources familiar with the plan said.

GREAT EASTERN Holdings Ltd, hedge fund D.E. Shaw, Khazanah Nasional Bhd and MBK Partners have committed to $780 million worth of shares as cornerstone investors in the Hong Kong tranche of New China Life Insurance Co Ltd's initial public offering, IFR reported, citing sources.

MORGAN STANLEY has named Shirish Godbole as head of its global real estate investment fund in India, the Wall Street bank said on Monday, as it looks to tap opportunities in a sector that has been badly hit by a cash crunch.

CVC CAPITAL Asia has sold shoe repair company Minit Asia Pacific Co to Japan's Unison Capital in its third attempt to sell the company.

PRIMAVERA CAPITAL, founded by former Goldman Sachs Group Inc Greater China Chairman Fred Hu, has agreed to buy around $51 million worth of convertible bonds in China XLX Fertiliser Ltd, which would give the private equity firm around 15 percent of the company's enlarged capital.