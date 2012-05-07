Asia Private Equity Weekly News, May 7, 2012

HONG KONG May 7 News and developments in Asia
private equity from Reuters News for the week ending May 4.
MAY 4
U.S.-BASED Micron Technology is the likely winner in
the bidding for Elpida Memory Inc, Japan's public broadcaster
NHK reported, in a deal that would help the failed Japanese
chipmaker sustain operations and repay creditors.
MAY 3
CHINA'S STATE-owned Bright Food Group has agreed to buy a 60
percent stake in British cereal firm Weetabix Food Co from
private equity firm Lion Capital, which, if completed, would be
its second successful overseas acquisition in less than a year.
SOUTH KOREAN electronics retailer Hi-Mart said
on Thursday its top shareholders would resume an auction for a
controlling stake in the firm after it avoided delisting over
$228 million embezzlement charges brought against its top
executives.
SHARES OF Carlyle Group LP ended trading almost flat
on Thursday, in line with a low-key ceremony to mark its $671
million stock market debut and one day after the private equity
firm had to discount its original IPO price range.
MAY 2
CHINA INVESTMENT Corp, the Belgian Federal Holding
and Investment Co and Sino-Europe private equity fund A Capital
said that they have established a fund to invest in European
firms and boost their growth in China.
INDIA-FOCUSED private equity firm Jacob Ballas, backed by
New York Life International, has invested $38 million in Marg
Karaikal Port, a unit of MARG Ltd, for a minority
stake, the south Indian infrastructure firm said.
MAY 1
POLYUS GOLD, Russia's largest gold producer, has
sold a 7.5 percent stake to strategic investors including a
subsidiary of China Investment Corp, raising $635 million and
helping to boost its free float ahead of plans to apply for a
premium listing in London.
APRIL 30
A GOVERNMENT review of Australia's media rules has
recommended a major easing of cross-ownership restrictions on
the nation's newspapers, television and radio networks in
findings that could pave the way for more media consolidation.
AUSTRALIAN BUSINESS services firm Spotless Group
agreed to a A$720 million ($752 million) takeover offer from
Pacific Equity Partners, with the board saying it had bowed to
shareholder pressure to accept an offer lower than it had
sought.
PT MNC Skyvision, Indonesia's largest pay-TV provider, plans
to launch an initial public offering by June this year as it
aims to tap investor demand for consumer stocks in Southeast
Asia's biggest economy, the CEO of its parent company said.