Asia Private Equity Weekly News, May 14, 2012

HONG KONG May 14 News and developments in Asia
private equity from Reuters News for the week ending May 11.
MAY 11
FORMULA ONE'S commercial rights holders CVC need to
reach an agreement with Mercedes before any flotation of the
sport can be successful, Mercedes GP chief executive Nick Fry
said.
MAY 10
CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL Private Equity Funds has closed a $3
billion global emerging markets private equity fund, one of the
largest funds of its kind in recent years.
WARBURG PINCUS LLC has reached its first
fund-raising close for its 11th private equity fund, raising
more than $5 billion in just over seven months, people familiar
with the matter said, a major step toward reaching its $12
billion target.
MAY 9
JAPANESE PRIVATE equity firm Unison Capital has agreed to
buy Japanese drugmaker Showa Yakuhin Kako from domestic rival
Tokio Marine Capital, its third buyout in six months.
A PROPOSED plan by China's regulators could allow hedge
funds, for the first time, to directly trade in mainland stocks
and bonds, opening up one of Asia's biggest capital markets to
the $2 trillion industry.
SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS Ltd, Southeast Asia's
largest telecoms company, is close to acquiring a Silicon
Valley-based mobile advertising startup, a person familiar with
the matter said.
MAY 8
CHINA PLANS to treat local money raised and managed by
global private equity firms as foreign funds, industry sources
said, restricting their access to sectors such as media and
mining in the world's second-biggest economy.
PT TELEKOMUNIKASI Indonesia, the nation's biggest
telecom firm, has submitted a bid to buy Asia's leading undersea
cable operator Pacnet Ltd, in a deal that could value Pacnet at
about $1 billion including debt, sources said.
MAY 7
SINGAPORE STATE investor Temasek Holdings and
Asia-based private equity firm RRJ Capital have agreed to invest
$468 million in Cheniere Energy to help the U.S. energy
firm fund the country's first liquefied natural gas export
plant.
PRIVATE EQUITY group Blackstone Group has made its
first acquisition in Singapore, buying the StarHub Green project
from Germany's SEB Asset Management for S$215 million ($173
million).
INDIA WILL slash the tax on long-term capital gains for
private-equity investors to 10 percent from 20 percent, a
finance ministry statement said.
THE BUYER group for private equity fund MBK Partners' Taiwan
cable television business said it might have to pull out of the
$2.4 billion deal because of delays in the regulatory approval
that it said had cost it an extra $300 million.