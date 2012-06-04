Asia Private Equity Weekly News, June 4, 2012

HONG KONG, June 4 News and developments in Asia
private equity from Reuters News for the week ending June 1.
JUNE 1
JAPANESE BUYOUT firm Unison Capital is seeking a buyer for
its popular sushi restaurant chain Akindo Sushiro, in a
transaction that could be worth as much as 70 billion yen ($893
million), two sources said.
MOTOR SPORT racing company Formula One has delayed its
Singapore initial public offer worth up to $3 billion, the fifth
big Asian IPO to be postponed or pulled in a week, as weak
markets bring the global market for new listings to a shuddering
halt.
PRIVATE EQUITY property funds run by Blackstone and
Morgan Stanley have agreed to pay A$640 million ($621
million) to acquire a A$1.9 billion portfolio of distressed
property loans in Australia from a unit of Lloyds Banking Group
, two sources with knowledge of the transaction said.
AUSTRALIA'S BOURSE operator, ASX Ltd, said it may
buy share registry Link Market Services from Pacific Equity
Partners in a deal that could be worth as much as $1.36 billion
and pit ASX against global buyout firms.
MAY 31
DAVID JONES Ltd, Australia's No.2 department store
chain, posted a 3.1 percent decline in third-quarter sales with
no improvement seen in consumer sentiment, and said it plans to
keep its valuable property assets and has no takeover talks to
report.
AUSTRALIAN PRIVATE equity returned 7.85 percent to investors
in 2011, and on a three-year basis returns far outstripped the
benchmark Australian stock index, industry data showed.
BAIN CAPITAL LLC aims to raise $6 billion for its new global
private equity fund and will take the innovative step of
offering three options on the fees it charges to manage the
money in an effort to widen the fund's appeal, according to
people familiar with the matter.
MAY 30
GOVERNMENT OF Singapore Investment Corp and
Canada's Ontario Teachers Pension Plan are among final bidders
to buy stakes in South Korea's unlisted Kyobo Life Insurance,
sources said, in deals worth up to $1.4 billion.
STANLEY BLACK & Decker Inc is among potential
bidders for private equity-owned Infastech, a Singapore-based
industrial fastener maker with revenues of more than $500
million, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.
QATAR HOLDING LLC, a unit of the Gulf nation's sovereign
wealth fund, has agreed to take part in the planned $3 billion
listing of Malaysia's Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd as a
cornerstone investor, a source with direct knowledge of the deal
told Reuters.
THE FOUNDER of placement agent Triago, Antoine Dréan, has
founded Palico, an online markeplace that aims to bring private
equity fund managers and their investors together more
efficiently, peHUB reported.
EMERGING MARKETS fund CVCI Private Equity and a co-investor
advised by Thai Strategic Capital have bought a significant
minority stake in Thai skincare company Wuttisak Clinic Inter
Group Co Ltd, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
MAY 29
THE HEAD of Actis' Singapore office, Gary Addison, has left
the emerging markets private equity firm after four and a half
years, according to an email seen by Reuters.
MAY 28
U.S. PRIVATE equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC
and India's ICICI Venture, the private equity arm of
No.2 Indian lender ICICI Bank, are close to raising
$350 million to invest in distressed assets in India, two
sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
A YEAR after Reliance Communications said it had
received several offers for its towers business, India's No.2
mobile phone carrier by users said regulatory clarity would help
push a deal along.
AUSTRALIAN ENGINEERING company Hastie Group said it
has appointed voluntary administrators after recapitalisation
talks stalled over an "accounting irregularity", in a case that
also highlights tougher times for the nation's construction
sector.
CHINA YONGDA Automobiles Services decided to pull an up to
$434 million Hong Kong initial public offering because of
deteriorating market conditions, IFR reported, citing two
sources with direct knowledge of the plan.
MAY 26
INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL Corp, a member of the World
Bank Group, is planning to take part in the planned $1.5 billion
listing of Malaysia's Integrated Healthcare Holdings (IHH) in a
move to help validate IHH's emerging markets strategy, according
to IFC's official website.
BUSINESSMAN PETER Brabeck, celebrating his appointment as
Formula One chairman, said the motor racing series had not made
a decision on whether to proceed with a much discussed $10
billion listing on the stock market in Singapore.