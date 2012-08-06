Asia Private Equity Weekly News, August 6, 2012

HONG KONG, August 6 News and developments in
Asia private equity from Reuters News for the week ending August
3.
AUGUST 3
WHEN U.S. private equity firm Carlyle Group sold its stake
in a Chinese chemicals maker to a rival producer last week, the
deal underscored how funds are increasingly moving away from
their traditional exit route of listing mainland assets in stock
markets.
AUGUST 2
KKR & CO said that it has hired Akhil Puri from
rival fund TPG Capital, as a Director for its KKR
Capstone unit working with its India portfolio companies.
INVESTORS CHEERED U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital
Partners' move to buy a 30 percent stake in technology
outsourcing services provider Genpact Ltd, sending its
shares to their highest in nearly two years.
AUGUST 1
A LISTED European defence company is among the five firms
that have submitted main bids for a 49 percent stake in South
Korean defence company LIG Nex1 worth around $440 million, a
source with direct knowledge of the matter said.
JULY 31
THE PHILIPPINES' biggest state pension fund has teamed up
with the Asian Development Bank and two other
institutions to create a $625 million fund to finance urgently
needed new infrastructure to boost growth.
GLOBAL BUYOUT fund Warburg Pincus entered into its
second China deal in a month after investing $55 million in a
Chinese maternity, infant and kidswear retailer, in a sign of
rising private equity investment activity in China.
GERMAN FASHION house Hugo Boss said shoppers in
brand-hungry China were postponing or cancelling purchases of
luxury items and forecast that the United States could take over
from Asia as its biggest driver of growth.
JULY 30
MALAYSIA-BASED private equity firm Navis Capital Partners on
Monday said it sold PT Efficient English Services, the operator
of Wall Street Institute in Indonesia, to Pearson PLC
for $16.3 million.