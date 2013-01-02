Asia Private Equity Weekly News, Jan 2, 2013

Jan 2 News and developments in Asia private equity from Reuters News for the week ending December 28.

DEC. 28

UNITAS CAPITAL said it had acquired a controlling stake in Shenzhen ZTE Netview Technology Co Ltd for RMB1.3 billion yuan ($208.6 million) from ZTE Corp.

DEC. 27

DEALTALK-PRIVATE equity funds quadrupled their investment in India's primary healthcare, betting the sick and ailing will stop seeing family doctors in often cramped and dingy quarters and check into modern chains sprouting up across Asia's No.3 economy.

DEC. 25

JAPAN'S MITSUBISHI Chemical Holdings Corp said it would acquire drug capsule maker Qualicaps Co Ltd from U.S.-based Carlyle Group for 55.8 billion yen ($660 million) to beef up its pharmaceutical operations.

DEC. 21

YUM BRANDS Inc's fast-food chain KFC was supplied with chicken in China that contained excessive amounts of antibiotics, said food safety authorities investigating allegations of tainted KFC products.

UBS AG has named Sam Kendall as the global head of equity capital markets, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters, capping a year in which the Swiss bank regained its title of Asia Pacific ex-Japan's top stock underwriter.

DEC. 20

U.S. DIVERSIFIED manufacturer Crane Co said it will buy MEI Conlux Holdings and its Japanese affiliate for about $820 million from private equity firms Bain Capital and Advantage Partners to widen its base in making machines that can handle money through automated mechanisms.

BAIN CAPITAL-owned software company MYOB Ltd said it had raised A$155 million ($161 million) in five-year subordinated notes, to pay dividends to Bain and repay some senior debt.

SWITZERLAND-BASED Partners Group said it had closed two private real estate funds totalling over $500 million combined, Direct Real Estate 2011 and Asia-Pacific Real Estate 2011.

MIDDLE EAST private equity firm Abraaj Group said it had completed a third Southeast Asia exit in 2012, exiting its 2006 investment in restaurant chain Hot Pot through an initial public offering in Thailand.

DEC. 19

DISPLAY-ADVERTISING provider Focus Media Holding Ltd said it had agreed to be acquired by a consortium led by Carlyle for about $3.7 billion in what would be the largest ever private equity deal in China.

BAIN SAID it had hired Gaby Abdelnour, former Asia-Pacific CEO at J.P. Morgan, as a senior adviser. Abdelnour's appointment takes effect from January 1, 2013.

A FRESH $556 million offer for Billabong International found little favour with investors as the stock dived 13 percent on concern the Australian surfwear firm's latest profit warning might lead the suitor to lower or even withdraw the bid.

DLF LTD, India's biggest property developer, would sell its Amanresorts luxury hotel chain back to original Indonesian owner Adrian Zecha for an enterprise value of around $300 million, the company said.

DEC. 17

KKR & CO L.P. has finished raising $6 billion for its second pan-Asia fund, according to sources, the largest private equity pool ever assembled for the region, with strong demand from pension funds and endowments seeking emerging market returns.

TPG CAPITAL-backed Li Ning Co Ltd warned it will post a substantial 2012 loss as it racks up as much as $288 million in expenses under a plan to buy back inventory from distributors, one of the thorniest problems facing retailers in China.