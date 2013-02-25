Asia Private Equity Weekly News, February 25, 2013

HONG KONG Feb 25 News and developments in Asia private equity from Reuters News for the week ending Feb. 22.

FEB 22

JPMORGAN CHASE & Co is seeking to raise between $1 billion and $1.5 billion in a dedicated fund to invest in core infrastructure assets across Asia, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

CANADIAN PENSION fund OMERS notched a 10 percent return on investments in 2012 as its private equity, property and infrastructure portfolios made strong gains, offsetting losses in its investment in Alberta's oil and gas sector.

AUSTRALIAN PRIVATE equity firm Pacific Equity Partners (PEP) is expected to refinance as much as A$300 million ($309.2 million) in debt for cinema-operator Hoyts Group, an asset PEP acquired in 2007, Basis Point reported.

FEB 21

CARLYLE GROUP LP, an asset manager, said fourth-quarter earnings fell 28 percent after its private equity funds made less money from selling companies and its performance fee income fell.

7ROAD.COM, a web gaming company with the backing of Chinese web portal Sohu.com Inc, is poised to begin pre-marketing for a U.S. listing of about $100 million, testing investor appetite for Chinese assets, IFR reported citing sources.

U.S. PRIVATE equity firm TPG Capital has raised $305 million by selling about half of its stake in Indian commercial vehicle financier Shriram Transport Finance Co Ltd , a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

CHINA RESOURCES Capital, the financial services arm of China Resources Holdings, said it had raised a $265 million fund with Dutch pension fund APG to invest in car park assets in China.

FEB 20

AUSTRALIA'S LEIGHTON Holdings Ltd said it was in exclusive negotiations to sell 70 percent of its telecommunication assets, including its NextGen Networks fibre-optic business, to Canada's Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, in a deal valuing the assets at A$885 million ($915.93 million).

U.S. PRIVATE equity firm Bain Capital raised about $69 million from a selldown in Hong Kong-listed Greatview Aseptic Packaging Co Ltd, IFR reported citing sources familiar with the transaction.

JAPAN'S GOVERNMENT is set to launch the sale of part of its stake in Japan Tobacco, a move that hit the company's stock as investors sold ahead of the $10 billion offering.

FEB 19

A GROUP of U.S. investment funds has sued the Chinese and U.S. affiliates of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, blaming them for investor losses at troubled ChinaCast Education Corp .

CHINESE ONLINE shopping firm 360buy loses money, needs huge cash injections to feed its supply chain, and its profitable rival Alibaba Group has more than double its market share. That leaves it with one option - float before Taobao does.

A $1.525 BILLION financing backing the around $3.7 billion buyout of Nasdaq-listed Chinese display advertising company Focus Media Holding Limited received its first commitment in senior syndication, Basis Point reported.