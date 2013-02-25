Asia Private Equity Weekly News, February 25, 2013

HONG KONG Feb 25 News and developments in Asia
private equity from Reuters News for the week ending Feb. 22.
FEB 22
JPMORGAN CHASE & Co is seeking to raise between $1
billion and $1.5 billion in a dedicated fund to invest in core
infrastructure assets across Asia, sources familiar with the
matter told Reuters.
CANADIAN PENSION fund OMERS notched a 10 percent return on
investments in 2012 as its private equity, property and
infrastructure portfolios made strong gains, offsetting losses
in its investment in Alberta's oil and gas sector.
AUSTRALIAN PRIVATE equity firm Pacific Equity Partners (PEP)
is expected to refinance as much as A$300 million ($309.2
million) in debt for cinema-operator Hoyts Group, an asset PEP
acquired in 2007, Basis Point reported.
FEB 21
CARLYLE GROUP LP, an asset manager, said
fourth-quarter earnings fell 28 percent after its private equity
funds made less money from selling companies and its performance
fee income fell.
7ROAD.COM, a web gaming company with the backing of Chinese
web portal Sohu.com Inc, is poised to begin
pre-marketing for a U.S. listing of about $100 million, testing
investor appetite for Chinese assets, IFR reported citing
sources.
U.S. PRIVATE equity firm TPG Capital has raised
$305 million by selling about half of its stake in Indian
commercial vehicle financier Shriram Transport Finance Co Ltd
, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on
Thursday.
CHINA RESOURCES Capital, the financial services arm of China
Resources Holdings, said it had raised a $265 million fund with
Dutch pension fund APG to invest in car park assets in China.
FEB 20
AUSTRALIA'S LEIGHTON Holdings Ltd said it was in
exclusive negotiations to sell 70 percent of its
telecommunication assets, including its NextGen Networks
fibre-optic business, to Canada's Ontario Teachers' Pension
Plan, in a deal valuing the assets at A$885 million ($915.93
million).
U.S. PRIVATE equity firm Bain Capital raised about $69
million from a selldown in Hong Kong-listed Greatview Aseptic
Packaging Co Ltd, IFR reported citing sources familiar
with the transaction.
JAPAN'S GOVERNMENT is set to launch the sale of part of its
stake in Japan Tobacco, a move that hit the company's
stock as investors sold ahead of the $10 billion offering.
FEB 19
A GROUP of U.S. investment funds has sued the Chinese and
U.S. affiliates of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, blaming
them for investor losses at troubled ChinaCast Education Corp
.
CHINESE ONLINE shopping firm 360buy loses money, needs huge
cash injections to feed its supply chain, and its profitable
rival Alibaba Group has more than double its market
share. That leaves it with one option - float before Taobao
does.
A $1.525 BILLION financing backing the around $3.7 billion
buyout of Nasdaq-listed Chinese display advertising company
Focus Media Holding Limited received its first
commitment in senior syndication, Basis Point reported.