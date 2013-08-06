Asia Private Equity Weekly News, August 6, 2013

HONG KONG, August 6 News and developments in
Asia private equity from Reuters News for the week ending August
2.
AUGUST 2
PRIVATE EQUITY firm Cerberus Capital Management
exited the last of its position in Aozora Bank on
Thursday through a 28.2 billion yen ($285.53 million) block
trade, equivalent to a 5.85 percent stake, that priced at 292
yen per share, IFR reported.
PRIVATE EQUITY is poised to take off in Pakistan, with
contrarian investors betting that the country is endowed with
far greater potential than news reports chronicling Taliban
bombings, the war in neighbouring Afghanistan or an evolving
democracy's frequent bouts of political drama might imply.
AS CHINA'S first-generation entrepreneurs hit retirement
age, more than 3 million private businesses will have to deal
with succession issues in the next 3-8 years, according to data
from the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.
BRITAIN'S LLOYDS Banking Group is preparing to exit
the Australian market, seeking to sell a leasing unit with a
book value of $3.6 billion and a $625 million institutional loan
portfolio, three sources familiar with the situation said.
U.S. INSURER American International Group Inc said
it was still in talks with a Chinese consortium regarding the
sale of its ILFC aircraft leasing unit for about $4.8 billion.
SYNDICATION OF a A$710 million ($632.65 million) loan for
Pacific Equity Partners' share registry business Link Group has
closed, Basis Point reported citing unnamed sources.
WHITE & CASE LLP said it has relocated partner Steve Payne
to its Singapore office to join its energy, infrastructure,
project and asset finance practice in Southeast Asia. ()
AUGUST 1
BARING PRIVATE Equity Asia said it had agreed to buy South
Korean parcel service company Logen Co Ltd for an undisclosed
sum, which Korean media reported at around $140 million.
CHANDLER CORPORATION said it had agreed to acquire 8.3
percent of issued and outstanding common shares in Vietnam's Ma
San Group Corp, taking its stake to 11.14 percent of Ma
San and becoming one of the company's largest shareholders. ()
CHINA-FOCUSED Mandarin Capital Partners said it has sold its
70 percent stake in Italian valve parts maker, Gasket
International, to Hutchinson S.A., a French headquartered
multinational corporation, for an undisclosed sum. ()
JULY 31
JAPANESE REGIONAL lender Ashikaga Holdings Co Ltd, owned by
a Nomura-led group of investors, has applied to list on the
Tokyo Stock Exchange in what could be a $1 billion share offer
before the end of the year, two sources close to the deal said.
FORMER ALIBABA.COM CEO David Wei and Francis Leung
of Sun Hung Kai & Co are among investors that have
agreed a share placement in Hong Kong-listed AV Concept Holdings
Ltd, which has investments in gaming and mobile phone
software, AV Concept said in a statement. ()
JULY 30
NATIONALISED FRANCO-Belgian banking group Dexia
cancelled the planned 380-million-euro ($502.3 million) sale of
its asset management unit to Hong Kong-based investment firm GCS
Capital.
JULY 29
AUSTRALIA'S FOREIGN investment board has approved China
Molybdenum Co Ltd's purchase of a majority stake in
the Northparkes copper mine from Rio Tinto, clearing a
significant hurdle for the $820 million deal.
EMERGING MARKETS private equity firm Abraaj Group has agreed
to sell its 50 percent stake in Acibadem Sigorta to Malaysia's
state-run investment fund Khazanah Nasional Berhad,
Abraaj said in an e-mailed statement.
KROLL ADVISORY Solutions said that Peter Glanville has
joined the firm as an associate managing director based in Hong
Kong for its investigations and disputes practice.
($1 = 98.7650 Japanese yen)($1 = 1.1223 Australian dollars)