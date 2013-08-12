Asia Private Equity Weekly News, August 12, 2013

HONG KONG, August 12 News and developments in
Asia private equity from Reuters News for the week ending August
9.
AUGUST 9
SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS Ltd has received two
offers for its Australian satellite business in the final round
of bidding, including one from U.S.-listed Intelsat SA,
three sources with knowledge of the matter said.
PRIVATE EQUITY probably offers North America's best
investment opportunities at present, Canada Pension Plan
Investment Board said, but investors are likely wrong to assume
that global markets have returned to normal.
PRIVATE EQUITY-backed Ratnakar Bank said it will acquire
Royal Bank of Scotland's Indian credit cards, mortgage
and commercial banking portfolios.
AUGUST 8
PRIVATE EQUITY and credit investment firm Apollo Global
Management LLC reported a tenfold increase in
second-quarter profit as the value of its funds jumped, and
announced its highest dividend since it went public in 2011.
NORTHSTAR GROUP, a private equity firm backed by TPG Capital
, has led a management buyout of Singapore's biggest
property broker, ERA Singapore Pte Ltd, its second buyout deal
in Singapore in less than a year.
AUGUST 7
KKR & Co LP and TPG have been invited to bid for the
Hong Kong supermarket business being sold by a company
controlled by Asia's richest man Li Ka-shing, people familiar
with the matter told Reuters.
IN A court case that could add a new risk factor to some
private equity deals, the First Circuit Court of Appeals last
month ruled in favor of the New England Teamsters and Trucking
Industry Pension Fund, which argued that two investment funds
managed by Sun Capital Partners were liable for $4.5 million in
pension liabilities for Scott Brass Inc. The Sun Capital
portfolio company went bankrupt in 2008.
U.S. INSURER American International Group Inc has
extended the deadline for the sale of its $4.8 billion ILFC
aircraft leasing unit to a Chinese consortium to Aug. 31, Basis
Point reported citing sources.
AUGUST 6
CHINA-FOCUSED private equity firm Hao Capital said that,
with co-investors WLR China Energy Infrastructure Fund, Qiming
Ventures and Keytone Ventures, it participated in LP Amina's $20
million third round of growth capital financing, to be used to
grow LP Amina's pollution control business and develop clean
energy technologies.
INDIAREIT FUND Advisors, the real estate private equity arm
of Piramal Enterprises, said it raised 3 billion
rupees ($49.3 million) from domestic investors for a fund that
will invest in redevelopment projects in India.
AUGUST 5
IN THREE years, global private equity firm KKR has provided
over $1.5 billion in loans to companies in India, a business
traditionally handled by state-owned and private sector banks.
Encouraged by that success, KKR - which rose to prominence with
its hostile $25 billion takeover of U.S. food and tobacco giant
RJR Nabisco in 1989 - plans to expand the niche business in
China and across Asia.
AVIVA PLC may pull out of its Indian insurance joint
venture, valued at more than $500 million, as the British
insurer retreats from less-profitable markets where it has
struggled to expand, people familiar with the matter said.
EMERGING MARKET private debt fund manager Cordiant said it
has committed $12.5 million to a $55 million loan to Lanka Orix
Micro Credit, a Sri Lankan micro-leasing group. The loan, made
in partnership with FMO, the Dutch development bank, was the
first investment approved for Cordiant's new CELF IV fund. ()