Asia Private Equity Weekly News, August 19, 2013

HONG KONG, August 19 News and developments in
Asia private equity from Reuters News for the week ending August
16.
AUGUST 16
HUTCHISON WHAMPOA Ltd, controlled by Asia's
richest man Li Ka-shing, has received at least seven offers for
its Hong Kong supermarkets business, ParknShop, people familiar
with the matter told Reuters.
INDIAN SNACK maker Balaji Wafers is in separate talks with
private-equity funds, including Blackstone Group and
Actis, to raise between $100 million and $125 million, two
sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
ALCO STORES Inc, the subject of a takeover offer by
Altanta-based private investment firm Argonne Capital, said it
had received a higher bid from its largest shareholder,
Everbright Development Overseas Ltd.
AUGUST 15
KKR & CO LP is considering tapping the U.S. term
loan B market to loosen covenants and possibly fund a dividend
recapitalisation for Australian mining services provider BIS
Industries, Basis Point reported citing sources.
AUGUST 14
AMERICAN CAPITAL Energy and Infrastructure, co-founded by
AES Corp's former CEO Paul Hanrahan, has hired Abhay Pande from
Citigroup to head its Asia unit that will explore
investment opportunities in energy and related infrastructure
assets.
AUGUST 13
SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS Ltd signalled it may
not be selling Optus Satellite after announcing it had concluded
its strategic review of the business.
U.S. PRIVATE equity firm Bain Capital has agreed to sell a
majority stake in the Japan franchisee of Domino's Pizza to
Australia's Domino's Pizza Enterprises Ltd for 12
billion yen ($124 million).
REUTERS INSIDER - Chinese sportswear brand Li Ning Co Ltd
, took a hit in the first half of 2013 but is on the
rebound and may emerge as a rare China private equity success
story, says Reuters Breakingviews' John Foley. View show:
U.K. DEVELOPMENT finance firm CDC said that it had invested
$17.5 million into Rainbow Hospitals, a 450-bed paediatric and
maternity healthcare business in southern India, with the Abraaj
Group.
STRUGGLING SMARTPHONE maker BlackBerry Ltd
is weighing options that could include an outright sale, it
said, and its largest shareholder is stepping down from its
board to avoid any possible conflict of interest.
AUGUST 12
INDONESIAN HEALTH services provider PT Siloam International
Hospitals, controlled by the Lippo Group, will sell 14 percent
of its shares through an initial public offering next month to
fund the purchase of new hospitals and health clinics.
LI NING, China's best known sportswear firm, backed by U.S.
private equity firm TPG Capital, reported a
smaller-than-expected first-half loss compared with a small
profit in the same period a year ago as it was working to clean
up inventory and restructure its operations.