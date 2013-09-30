Asia Private Equity Weekly News, Sept 30, 2013

HONG KONG, Sept 30 News and developments in Asia
private equity from Reuters News for the week ending Sept. 27.
SEPTEMBER 27
U.S. PRIVATE equity firm KKR & Co said it would
initially pay about 165 billion yen ($1.67 billion) for
Panasonic Corp's healthcare unit, in what could be the
largest buyout deal in Asia year to date.
DEALTALK-LAUDED by many for its principled stance in
rejecting Alibaba Group's plans to list shares, the Hong Kong
Stock Exchange has left the city's financial community fuming at
a lost opportunity, and re-ignited calls for market reforms.
SEPTEMBER 26
GERMANY'S BIGGEST bathroom fittings company, Grohe, has been
snapped up by Japanese building products group Lixil in
a $4 billion deal including debt, the largest ever investment by
a Japanese company in Europe's biggest economy.
JAPANESE PUBLIC funds collectively holding more than $2
trillion in assets should alter their current emphasis on
Japanese government bonds and diversify to property,
infrastructure, private equity and commodities, a reform panel
said in an interim report.
APPLIED MATERIALS Inc's $10 billion acquisition of
Tokyo Electron Ltd is more than just a milestone
foreign takeover in Japan - it's a rare forward-looking deal in
a country where selling to an overseas rival is usually a last
resort.
SEPTEMBER 25
TPG CAPITAL has agreed to sell its China leasing
business UT Capital Group Co Ltd to Haitong International
Holdings, a unit of Haitong Securities, for $715
million, the two companies said in separate statements.
CHINESE E-COMMERCE giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
will pursue an IPO in the United States after talks
with Hong Kong regulators broke down, a move bound to set off a
dogfight between the two main U.S. stock exchanges for the
offering.
SEPTEMBER 24
KKR & Co LP is leading a joint venture with China
Modern Dairy Holdings Ltd and a Chinese private equity
firm that will invest $140 million in two large dairy farms to
help meet rising domestic demand for premium milk products.
SMITHFIELD FOODS Inc shareholders "overwhelmingly"
approved the pork packer's $4.7 billion sale to Shuanghui
International Holdings Ltd in what is shaping up to
be the biggest acquisition yet of a U.S. company by a Chinese
one.
SEPTEMBER 23
CHINA-BASED crop nutrient maker Yongye International Inc
said it has agreed to be taken private by top
shareholder Full Alliance International Ltd and its affiliates,
valuing the company at about $340 million.
ONLINE FOREIGN exchange services provider OzForex Group
plans to raise A$440 million ($413.03 million) by listing on
Oct. 11. Macquarie Group, venture capital firm Accel
Partners and private equity firm Carlyle Group will sell
all they own of OzForex.
CHINA PRIVATE Equity Investment Holdings Ltd said
it would invest a further $1.6 million in Asia Bioenergy
Technologies Bhd, an information technology and
biotechnology incubator in which it already holds an 11.9
percent stake.
INDOCHINA INVESTMENT firm Dragon Capital said it had
launched the Vietnam Equity UCITS Fund, which aims to generate
medium to long term capital growth by investing mainly in stocks
of Vietnamese companies traded on the Ho Chi Minh Stock
Exchange, or other listed companies with significant exposure to
the country. ()