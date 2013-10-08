Asia Private Equity Weekly News, October 8, 2013

HONG KONG Oct 8 News and developments in Asia
private equity from Reuters News for the week ending Oct. 4.
OCTOBER 3
PRIVATE EQUITY firm Ardian, which was recently spun off from
French insurer AXA, has completed fundraising for a
new 2.4 billion euro ($3.26 billion) buyout fund with fresh
money from the United States and Asia.
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC, DBS Group Holdings Ltd
and HSBC PLC have submitted first round bids
for Societe Generale's Asian private bank valued at
$600 million, people involved in the sale told Reuters.
TPG CAPITAL-backed private equity firm Northstar
Group is seeking to raise around $1 billion in a new fund to
invest in Southeast Asia's fast-growing economies, people
familiar with the matter told Reuters.
OCTOBER 2
THE COFFEE Bean & Tea Leaf, in which three private equity
firms recently bought stakes, may consider an initial public
offering or a strategic sale over the next few years as part of
an exit strategy for investors, its CEO said.
MYANMAR'S NEW mining law, designed to help clear the way for
foreign investment in the country's huge minerals sector, could
be enacted as soon as March, an official with the country's
Ministry of Mines said.
OCTOBER 1
IN LLOYD'S Banking Group's international garage
sale, Pepper Australia and Macquarie Group submitted
competing bids for assets that the British bank is offloading in
Australia as the auction drew to a close.
INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL Group, which manages 12.5 billion euros
in proprietary capital and third party funds, said it hired
Nyree Hu as a director focused on pan-Asia distribution. ()
SEPTEMBER 30
KKR & Co LP agreed to buy a 10 percent stake in
white goods maker Qingdao Haier, the two companies
said, in the U.S. private equity firm's biggest investment in
China to date.
AXA's private equity arm said it had completed a spin out
from its parent company, with management and employees taking
the biggest stake of the newly named Ardian.
ASIA PACIFIC syndicated loan volume excluding Japan of $90.4
billion in the third quarter pushed lending to $279 billion in
the first nine months of 2013, 27 percent higher than the same
time last year, despite a weaker macroeconomic picture.