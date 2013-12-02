Asia Private Equity Weekly News, December 2, 2013

HONG KONG, December 2 News and developments in
Asia private equity from Reuters News for the week ending
November 29.
NOVEMBER 29
AT LEAST four private equity bidders and one strategic
investor have entered second-round bidding for Learning Labs
Inc, a private Singapore education company that sources said is
valued at up to around S$350 million ($279 million).
SHARES OF Phoenix Healthcare Group Co Limited,
which operates hospitals in China, closed up 35.5 percent at
HK$10 each on their trading debut, IFR reported. Phoenix raised
HK$1.48 billion ($190.9 million) from a Hong Kong initial public
offering.
NOVEMBER 28
CANADA PENSION Plan Investment Board will invest $200
million to get an 80 percent stake in a real estate joint
venture with India's Shapoorji Pallonji Group, its first foray
into the property market in Asia's third-largest economy.
U.S. BUYOUT firm KKR & Co LP has agreed to invest
about $200 million in Indian drugmaker Gland Pharma Ltd, marking
the largest private equity investment in the local
pharmaceutical sector amid growing demand for generic drugs in
overseas markets.
STANDARD CHARTERED Bank said it has closed a S$45
million financing for United Envirotech Water (Changyi) Co, a
70:30 joint venture between KKR-backed United Envirotech Ltd
and Changyi Huade Weaving Co Ltd.
NOVEMBER 27
MINING SERVICES firm Bis Industries Ltd, owned by KKR, has
called off a planned A$500 million ($456 million) IPO,
underscoring the grim prospects for Australia's resource sector
in an otherwise buoyant market for stock offerings.
CHINA CINDA Asset Management Co has spotted a
clever arbitrage. The Chinese "bad bank", which is revving up
for a Hong Kong initial public offering, has recently been doing
brisk business by borrowing cheaply from other banks and using
those funds to buy up companies' short-term loans to each other.
In doing so, it has found a way to square China's dreaded "debt
triangles".
CVC CAPITAL, backed Jintian Pharmaceutical Group
Ltd , is seeking to raise up to $273 million in a
Hong Kong IPO, IFR reported.
CARLYLE GROUP backed China Fishery Group Limited
, a Singapore listed company, is in talks with banks to
borrow an around $500 million refinancing loan, Basis Point
reported citing sources.
NOVEMBER 26
CHINESE ONLINE game developer Giant Interactive Group Inc
received a go-private offer from Chairman Yuzhu Shi and
an affiliate of Baring Private Equity Asia, valuing the company
at about $2.8 billion.
ASIA PRIVATE equity firm PAG, headed by former TPG Capital
senior executive Weijian Shan, has hired former
Shenzhen Development Bank chairman Xiao Suining to head its
private equity operations in China, according to a source with
direct knowledge of the matter.
AUSTRALIA'S ANSELL Ltd said it had agreed to buy
U.S. gloves maker BarrierSafe Solutions International for about
$615 million from private equity firm Odyssey Investment
Partners, a move to expand Ansell's position in the hand
protection market in North America.
NOVEMBER 25
CHINA CINDA lifted the lid on how Beijing turns bad loans
from its banks into profits, issuing a prospectus for an initial
public offering that has reeled in some of the world's biggest
investors.
OAKTREE CAPITAL Group and China Cinda said that they
have entered a memorandum of understanding to jointly invest in
distressed assets in China and cooperate on markets outside
China. The venture can be capitalised up to $1 billion, with
each party investing up to $500 million, according to a source
with knowledge of the matter.
SINGAPORE EXCHANGE and the China Securities Regulatory
Commission (CSRC) said they would establish a direct listing
framework for companies from China to list in Singapore. Chinese
companies incorporated in China and which have obtained CSRC
approval will be able to seek a listing on SGX under the new
framework. ()