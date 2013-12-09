Asia Private Equity Weekly News, December 9, 2013

HONG KONG, December 9 News and developments in Asia private equity from Reuters News for the week ending Dec. 6.

DECEMBER 6

NINE ENTERTAINMENT Co. Holdings Ltd disappointed with a lacklustre debut on the Australian stock exchange, opening just below its initial public offering (IPO) price as investors fretted about the challenges facing old media.

FRENCH HOLIDAY operator Club Med vowed to accelerate its expansion in emerging markets such as China, Brazil and Russia to counter persistent weakness in Europe.

SHARES OF HELP International Corp Bhd jumped as much as 9.2 percent after the Malaysian tertiary education provider received a 359.3 million ringgit ($111 million) buyout offer from private equity firm Southern Capital Partners.

CONSUN PHARMACEUTICAL Group, backed by private equity firm Hony Capital, has started bookbuilding for a Hong Kong IPO of up to HK$1.1 billion ($141 million), IFR reported. Hony, an affiliate of Lenovo Group, will hold a 22.4 percent stake in the company after the IPO.

DECEMBER 5

CHINA CINDA Asset Management Co Ltd, China's biggest bad debt manager, is set to raise $2.5 billion after pricing its Hong Kong IPO at the top of the marketing range, a source with direct knowledge of the plans said.

SDCL ASIA, a joint venture between London-headquartered Sustainable Capital Development LLP and First Eastern Investment Group, said it plans to launch a $200 million UK China Energy Efficiency Investments Fund, to invest in energy efficiency projects and opportunities. ()

DECEMBER 4

CHINA HUIYUAN Juice Group Ltd is seeking to raise up to HK$390 million ($50.3 million) by issuing new shares, IFR reported.

AUSTRALIA'S NINE Entertainment Co Pty Ltd, saved from going into receivership by two U.S. private equity funds a year ago, raised A$631 million ($576.45 million) in the country's second-largest initial public offering this year.

SHARES IN Australian electronics retailer Dick Smith Holdings Ltd debuted around their offer price on Wednesday after its $315 million initial public offering generated solid demand and a strong, swift return for its private equity owners.

DECEMBER 3

WHEN IT comes to making a killing on the Hong Kong IPO market, buying into a cemetery custodian is not the first strategy which springs to mind.

THE PLANNED IPO of Indonesia's biggest taxi operator, PT Blue Bird, will not happen this year after the company failed to receive regulatory approval in time, sources with knowledge of the matter said.

KROLL SAID it has formed a strategic alliance with BMR Advisors, a company in India that offers tax, risk and M&A advisory services. ()

DECEMBER 2

AUSTRALIAN INSURER Cover-More Group is seeking to raise A$521.2 million ($476.3 million) in an initial public offering by selling up to 260.6 million shares at A$2 each, according to a prospectus.

L CAPITAL Asia, a private equity firm sponsored by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton S.A., Groupe Arnault and YTL Corp Bhd, said it has taken a 40 percent stake in Australia sports brand 2XU. Local media reported the value of the stake at A$80 million ($72.79 million). ()

CODA PAYMENTS Pte Ltd, a mobile and online payments related company, said it has received $2.3 million in Series A financing from GMO Global Payment Fund, Rakuten, CyberAgent Ventures, Golden Gate Ventures and Toivo Annus.