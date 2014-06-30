Asia Private Equity Weekly News, June 30, 2014

June 30 News and developments in Asia private
equity from Reuters News for the week ending June 27.
JUNE 27
CHINESE CONGLOMERATE Fosun International, which is
courting resort operator Club Mediterannee together
with French private equity firm Ardian, has ruled out changing
partners despite a potential rival bid from Italian tycoon
Andrea Bonomi.
SHARES IN private equity-owned Australian-Swedish toilet
paper and tampon maker Asaleo Care Ltd debuted at a 3.6
percent premium on Friday in a sturdy performance from the
country's second-largest new listing of the year.
GRAEME HART, whose packaging conglomerate made him New
Zealand's richest man, is in the early stage of exploring
options for his U.S. auto parts businesses, which he acquired
for nearly $2 billion in 2011, according to people familiar with
the matter.
JUNE 26
CHINESE E-COMMERCE company Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
IPO-ALIB.N has decided to list on the New York Stock Exchange,
dealing a blow to the rival Nasdaq bourse.
BLACKSTONE GROUP and its partner, Embassy Group, are
laying the groundwork to cash in on their property holdings by
setting up India's first real estate investment trust (REIT) and
listing it on one of the country's stock exchanges.
FACTBOX-FOREIGN private equity funds and pension funds are
among investors that over the last 12 months have committed to
invest more than $1 billion to buy or build commercial property
in India as the government works to finalise rules governing
real estate investment trusts (REITs).
STATE-OWNED Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC),
which provides financial resources to domestic firms expanding
abroad, is looking to boost its support for Japanese private
equity-owned firms in overseas M&A deals, a JBIC executive said.
SHARES IN Australian in vitro fertilisation company Monash
IVF Group Ltd rose 6.5 percent on its debut on after
its private equity owner raised A$316 million ($297 million) in
its initial public offering.
A CAPITAL, a private equity firm focused on Europe-Asia
deals, has invested 5 million euros ($6.8 million) in Viadeo SA,
a Paris-based social media platform similar to LinkedIn
which has 20 million members in China, A Capital said in a
statement.
JUNE 25
CAR DEALER China Yongda Automobiles Services
priced a credit-enhanced five-year convertible bond with a
coupon of 1.5 percent to raise 1 billion yuan ($161 million),
IFR reported.
JUNE 24
MANDARIN CAPITAL Partners, a private equity fund focused on
Europe-China deals, has agreed to sell Italmatch Chemicals to
Ardian for 220 million euros, according to a source with direct
knowledge of the matter. Mandarin acquired a majority stake in
Italmatch in December 2010 for 100 million euros.
NEW ZEALAND equipment hire firm Hirepool Ltd IPO-HIR.NZ
has scrapped plans for the country's second biggest initial
public offer this year amid reports that institutional investors
were unwilling to pay the asking price.
JAPANESE CAR electronics maker Pioneer Corp has
agreed to sell its audio-video operations to Hong Kong-based
Baring Private Equity Asia and Pioneer's Japanese rival Onkyo
Corp.
JUNE 23
CHINA'S LUYE Pharma Group Ltd, which is backed by
CDH Investments, CITIC Private Equity Funds Management and New
Horizon Capital, is seeking up to HK$5.9 billion ($761.14
million) in a Hong Kong initial public offering, a source with
direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
THE CANADA Pension Plan Investment Board said it plans to
invest about $332 million in infrastructure projects in India
through an investment with engineering and construction firm
Larsen & Toubro Ltd.
($1 = 6.2180 Chinese Yuan Renminbi)($1 = 0.7345 Euros)
(Compiled by Stephen Aldred in Hong Kong; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)