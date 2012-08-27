版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 28日 星期二 04:17 BJT

BRIEF-PVH shares up 2.6 percent in extended trade following results

NEW YORK Aug 27 PVH Corp : * Shares up 2.6 percent in extended trade following results

