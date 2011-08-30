版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 31日 星期三 05:02 BJT

UPDATE 1-PVH posts Q2 profit, shares up

* Q2 EPS $0.92 vs loss $1.07/shr last year

* Q2 rev up 21 pct to $1.33 bln

* Sees Q3 GAAP EPS $1.61-$1.67

* Sees FY 2011 GAAP EPS $4.19-$4.31

* Shares up 5 pct, post mkt

Aug 30 Clothing maker PVH Corp posted a bigger quarterly profit as its major growth drivers, the Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein brands, stayed popular with shoppers, prompting the company to raise its full-year forecast.

PVH shortened its name from Phillips-Van Heusen Corp earlier this year, because the majority of its sales now comes from its Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands rather than Van Heusen.

For the quarter, the company earned $66.7 million, or 92 cents a share, compared with a loss of $70.6 million, or $1.07 per share, in the year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.07 per share.

Sales at PVH rose 21 percent to $1.33 billion.

Shares of the company were trading up at $67.80 in after-market trade. They closed at $64.90 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Meenakshi Iyer; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

