UPDATE 2-PVH profit beats on strong Tommy Hilfiger sales

* Q4 EPS adj $1.18 vs est $1.10
* Q4 rev rises 10 pct to $1.53 bln
* Sees Q1 adj EPS $1.23-$1.25 vs est $1.32
* Raises FY2012 adj EPS outlook to $6.10-$6.20
March 27 PVH Corp reported a
better-than-expected quarterly profit on strong sales of its
Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein brands, but the clothing maker
forecast first-quarter earnings below market estimates citing
higher product costs.
The company, which has regularly posted results above market
expectations for over two years, expects first-quarter adjusted
earnings between $1.23 a share and $1.25 a share, below
analysts' estimates of $1.32 a share, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
However, the company raised its full-year adjusted earnings
forecast to $6.10-$6.20 a share from its previous outlook of
$5.90-$6.00 a share, saying it expects gross margins to improve
in the second half of the year.
The company's operating margins have been shrinking since
2010 hurt by higher raw material costs and increased spending on
advertising.
PVH, which shortened its name from Phillips-Van Heusen Corp,
has been growing its international business and cashing in on
strong demand for its well-known brands like Tommy Hilfiger and
Calvin Klein, helping alleviate some of the margin pressure.
The company saw a 16 percent increase in revenue at Tommy
Hilfiger and a 12 percent rise at Calvin Klein in the fourth
quarter.
PVH bought Calvin Klein in 2002 and picked up Hilfiger for
$3 billion in 2010.
Fourth-quarter net income rose to $81.2 million, or $1.11 a
share, compared with $52.2 million, or 72 cents a share, a year
ago. On an adjusted basis, the company earned a profit of $1.18
a share, topping market expectations of $1.10 a share.
The company, which also owns the Arrow and Izod labels, said
revenue rose 10 percent to $1.53 billion, topping Wall Street
estimates of $1.5 billion.
PVH shares have gained more than 26 percent since the start
of the year. They closed at $89.81 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.