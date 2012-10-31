PVH Corp to buy Warnaco Group for $2.9 bln

Oct 31 PVH Corp, which owns and markets
Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands, said it has agreed to
buy clothing company The Warnaco Group Inc for about
$2.9 billion in cash and stock.
PVH is offering Warnaco shareholders $51.75 in cash and
0.1822 of a share of PVH common stock for each Warnaco share.
Based on PVH's last closing stock price, the per share value
of the deal is $68.43, a 34 percent premium over the last
closing price of Warnaco common stock.
PVH said it has commitments for $4.33 billion in financing
from Barclays, BofA Merrill Lynch and Citigroup Global Markets
Inc.