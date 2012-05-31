Sun Life forms venture with PVI to push into Vietnam

BRIEF-Canfor receives regulatory approval to renew normal course issuer bid
* Received regulatory approval to renew a normal course issuer bid first launched in March, 2013
May 31 Sun Life Financial Inc said Thursday it would form a joint venture with Vietnam's PVI Holdings that will allow Sun Life to sell insurance products in the South Asian country.
Sun Life, Canada's No. 3 life insurer, said it will own 49 percent of the new entity, PVI Sun Life. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.
"The company aims to become a market leader in the sector," Sun Life said in a statement. It expects the joint venture to commence operations before the end of the year, subject to regulatory approval.
PVI Holdings is a Hanoi-listed subsidiary of state oil and gas group Petrovietnam, and is the leading non-life insurer in Vietnam.
Toronto-based Sun Life is active in at least five Asian countries and has targeted growth in the region under new Chief Executive Dean Connor.
* Received regulatory approval to renew a normal course issuer bid first launched in March, 2013
* Bonavista Energy Corporation announces 2016 fourth quarter and year end results
SYDNEY, March 3 The dollar held broad gains on Friday as the risk of an imminent U.S. interest rate hike slugged sovereign bonds and commodities, even managing to sour Wall Street's party as the reality of rising borrowing costs began to sink in.