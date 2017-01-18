PE firm Warburg buys $121 mln stake in Indian cinema operator PVR

BRIEF-Macro Enterprises reports Q1 loss per share c$0.08
* Q1 revenue c$12.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI Jan 18 Affiliates of private equity firm Warburg Pincus have bought a 14 percent stake in India's largest multiplex chain PVR Ltd for 8.2 billion rupees ($120.5 million), PVR said on Wednesday.
Warburg bought the stake from affiliates of private equity firm Multiples Alternate Asset Management and PVR's founders, India's biggest cinema chain operator said in a statement.
Multiples Alternate Asset will continue to hold a 14 percent stake in PVR, while PVR's founders will remain the biggest shareholders with a more than 20 percent stake, it said.
Shares of PVR, which currently operates 562 screens across 48 cities, closed at a record high after earlier rising as much as 7.7 percent, in a broader Mumbai market that gained 0.2 percent. ($1 = 68.0450 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
* Q1 revenue c$12.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 58.com reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
May 25 Gold held steady on Thursday to keep most of its gains from the previous session, with the dollar slipping after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting dampened hopes for an aggressive string of interest rate hikes. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,256.61 per ounce by 0053 GMT. It rose about 0.6 percent on Wednesday. * U.S. gold futures were up 0.3 percent at $1,256.8 an ounce. * Fed policymakers ag