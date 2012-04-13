Ex-Lehman Europe clients may get cash this year-PWC

| LONDON, April 13
LONDON, April 13 Former clients of the European
arm of U.S. investment bank Lehman Brothers, which collapsed in
September 2008, may get cash back this year for the first time,
although admistrators warned legal struggles could still hold up
the payment.
PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), which is working to
return as much as 13.4 billion pounds ($21.3 billion) of cash
and other assets to Lehman's European creditors and clients,
said on Friday it hoped to make a first distribution to
unsecured creditors this year.
The firm has gradually been raising money from assets of
Lehman Brothers International Europe (LBIE).
But the administrator warned it could not guarantee the
timing of the refund until it works through last month's High
Court ruling on the rights of clients to claim monies.
"The UK Supreme Court judgment has provided clarity with
regard to the broad principles that are to be applied in
determining client money entitlement and the constitution of the
client money pool," PWC said in an emailed statement.
But the administrator added: "It (the judgement) has not
addressed the issues of detail and stated that such matters
should be addressed by the UK High Court."
Britain's Supreme Court said late last month Lehman clients
whose cash the U.S. investment bank had mixed with its own have
the same rights as clients whose cash was kept separately or
"segregated."
LOWER PAYOUT
The Supreme Court ruling is good news for clients with their
money in non-segregated accounts, but effectively means a lower
payout for segregated account holders, for whom it had always
been clear they could claim their money back.
Financial firms are required to keep money they trade on
clients' behalf separately from their own. Last month's court
ruling said Lehman had failed to do this "on a spectacular
scale."
PWC warned on Friday: "Given the challenges that remain
affecting distributions in both estates, we cannot guarantee
though that a first interim distribution ... will be paid before
the current year-end."
The PWC caution will make grim reading for clients of MF
Global, a smaller futures broker that collapsed at
the end of October last year, as European adminstrator KPMG
forges ahead with its efforts to return monies to MF Global
clients.
Richard Heis, special administrator to MF Global, told
Reuters after the court ruling last month: "We now have a bit
more certainty but there are still lots of grey areas and it
looks likely a lot of the issues are going to need to be
resolved by the court."
London Stock Exchange Group Plc said on Friday it
had acquired MF Global's 2.4 percent of LCH.Clearnet as part of
the British exchange's takeover of the clearing house, netting a
further 13.6 million pound for creditors.