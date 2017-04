Sept 23 PricewaterhouseCoopers US said it appointed Rich Koenenn as a tax partner in the Greater Atlanta market.

Koenenn joins PwC from Deloitte, where he worked for 11 years, most recently as the lead tax partner in the Raleigh, North Carolina office.

He has worked with clients from industries such as technology, life sciences and aerospace and defense. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore)