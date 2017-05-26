Kuwaiti logistics firm Agility settles U.S. civil case

WASHINGTON May 26 Agility Public Warehousing Co
KSC, a major Kuwaiti logistics company, has agreed to
pay $95 million to settle a civil case involving allegations it
overcharged for supplying food to the U.S. military from 2003 to
2010, the U.S. Justice Department said on Friday.
The deal, which follows settlement of a related criminal
case on Wednesday, means the company will again be able to bid
for U.S. government work after a seven-year ban.
Agility also agreed to forgo administrative claims seeking
$249 million in additional payments after pleading guilty to a
criminal misdemeanor offense for theft of government funds, the
Justice Department said in a statement.
The Defense Department's Defense Logistics Agency also will
release a claim of $27.9 million against Agility and lift its
suspension as a contractor, the statement said.
Agility was the largest supplier to the U.S. Army in the
Middle East during the war in Iraq but has been banned from
contracting after it was accused of defrauding the military on
multibillion-dollar supply contracts.
At one stage, the contracts accounted for around 40 percent
of Agility's revenues and also provided it with a 30 percent
margin, analysts estimated at the time.
